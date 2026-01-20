Costco Vs. Best Buy - Who Has The Better Deals On TVs?

Buying the right TV can be a daunting task when compared to buying other appliances. Whether it's an OLED or an LCD display type, the size of its screen, the ports it has, and how it looks all determine if it's something that you'll actually like. If you get a phone you don't particularly love, you can switch to a different one in a few years or easily sell it off for a new one. This isn't as easy for TVs that you typically expect to last for a decade, so the risk of regretting your purchase is much higher. With so many TVs on the market and so many retailers to buy from, where should you look to get the best TV deals?

Costco and Best Buy both offer a ton of TV options for their buyers, albeit in vastly different ways. When looking for a TV, the price of the TV itself isn't a factor anymore, as almost every retailer has competitive prices. What matters now is the warranty, customer support, return policies, and, of course, specific deals and advantages that the retailer provides.

Costco is more generous all-around, having better warranties and more lenient return policies, but only has certain TV models from specific manufacturers. Best Buy, on the other hand, features a significantly larger variety of TVs alongside other competitive benefits, but may have you paying extra for additional options. Which retailer gives a better deal on TVs depends on your needs, but purchasing from either has its pluses.