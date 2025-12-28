The 2 Best Cheap TVs Exclusive To Best Buy, According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're looking to gift someone a budget-friendly TV or you're in the market for one yourself, one of the best places to shop for an inexpensive set is Best Buy. The company's in-store and online selection is hard to beat, and you'll be able to find low-cost models from most major TV brands. But if you're looking to score one of the best deals possible, there are two cheap TVs — both Best Buy exclusives — that we think you should know about: the Insignia 55-inch QF Series 4K QLED, and the TCL 55-inch F35 Series 4K LED.

Both sets routinely dip well below their already-aggressive retail prices, especially during seasonal promotions, flash sales, or My Best Buy Plus/Total member events. And while they're priced for shoppers who just want a dependable screen without the frills, each delivers far more value than you'd expect. Here's everything you need to know about both of these budget-friendly sets.