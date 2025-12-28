The 2 Best Cheap TVs Exclusive To Best Buy, According To Users
Whether you're looking to gift someone a budget-friendly TV or you're in the market for one yourself, one of the best places to shop for an inexpensive set is Best Buy. The company's in-store and online selection is hard to beat, and you'll be able to find low-cost models from most major TV brands. But if you're looking to score one of the best deals possible, there are two cheap TVs — both Best Buy exclusives — that we think you should know about: the Insignia 55-inch QF Series 4K QLED, and the TCL 55-inch F35 Series 4K LED.
Both sets routinely dip well below their already-aggressive retail prices, especially during seasonal promotions, flash sales, or My Best Buy Plus/Total member events. And while they're priced for shoppers who just want a dependable screen without the frills, each delivers far more value than you'd expect. Here's everything you need to know about both of these budget-friendly sets.
Insignia 55-inch QF Series 4K QLED
Insignia is actually a Best Buy house brand, but you'll also be able to find most Insignia TVs on Amazon, alongside some of the best cheap smart TVs on Amazon. That said, the Insignia 55-inch QF Series 4K QLED is only sold at Best Buy, at least for the foreseeable future. Delivering up to 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, the Insignia QF Series uses quantum dot technology to achieve bright and colorful visuals. It also includes three HDMI ports — one of which is an eARC connection — and Amazon's Fire TV OS for streaming and smart features.
Currently, the Insignia 55-inch QF Series sells for $230, which is a markdown from its $400 original price. It also scored a 4.6/5 stars based on over 500 user reviews. One happy customer had the following to say: "Just got this TV and I'm blown away — the picture is super clear, colors are bold, and it works flawlessly even with lots of light in the room." One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the Insignia QF Series TV is capped at 60Hz for its native refresh rate, so it may not be the best choice for console and PC gamers.
TCL 55-inch F35 Series 4K LED
The second Best Buy exclusive we want to spotlight is the TCL 55-inch F35 Series. TCL sets can be found just about anywhere TVs are sold, but the F35 Series is only sold at Best Buy, and it just so happens to be a doorbuster deal. So, inventory could dwindle quickly. The TCL F35 supports up to 4K resolution and has a native 60Hz refresh rate. It features three HDMI inputs (one is an eARC port), HDR10 and HLG compatibility, and Fire TV OS for all things streaming and web-connected.
At full price, the TCL 55-inch F35 Series sells for $330, but right now it's marked down to $190. It currently holds a 4.5/5 star rating, based on over 1,300 user reviews. Overall, those who have purchased the TCL F35 Series have been generally pleased with its picture quality and ease of use. That said, others have complained about apps and the OS running a bit on the sluggish side. Of course, you can always switch to a major streaming device for better performance.
How we picked the TVs
When vetting TV deals like these, we ensure that we highlight products that are both reliable and cost-effective, while focusing on established brands. Casting a wide net is key when shopping for a low-cost TV, especially when shopping during the holiday season. Another retailer that tends to have great deals is Walmart, and we previously highlighted two of the best cheap TVs exclusive to Walmart's physical and digital shelves.
Beyond the two TV deals we mentioned, Best Buy is also home to the best cheap TV brand according to customer satisfaction: Hisense. As luck would have it, Hisense even has a Best Buy-exclusive model on shelves — the QD6 Series — and the 55-inch version is currently retailing for under $200.