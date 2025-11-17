The 2 Best Cheap TVs Exclusive To Walmart, According To Users
Surprisingly, Walmart is among the leading retailers of televisions in the US. So, it's no surprise that TVs are one of its best-selling products, and it houses an excellent selection of TV models, including some that you can only find on its shelves and website. Many of these exclusives include TVs that are produced by the company's own private label: Onn. Vizio TV models are also slowly disappearing from other retailers and will become completely exclusive to Walmart by the end of 2025. Moreover, TV manufacturers, such as Hisense, also have some specific models and SKUs that they only sell through Walmart.
So, if you're in the market for an affordable television and you are limiting your search to the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, and Target, you are missing out. Here are two of the best Walmart-exclusive budget TVs that you should definitely consider for your next TV purchase. Both TVs are well-rated by Walmart shoppers and have received glowing buyer reviews.
55-inch Onn 100012586 4K TV
As mentioned, Onn is a private label of Walmart, and it offers a wide range of products. This includes Google TV-powered streaming media players that are great alternatives to the Amazon Fire TV Stick. While it doesn't have a big selection of TVs, the few models it sells are widely liked among Walmart shoppers, and the 55-inch Onn 100012586 is one among them. While it doesn't compare with the more expensive TV models, it has most of the essentials you want to see in a good, affordable TV. For example, it has 4K resolution for crisp visuals, HDR10 support to allow you to watch compatible content in lifelike colors, and three HDMI ports. Roku OS is responsible for the smart TV duties and is well-known for its simple and easy-to-use interface.
Thanks to Roku's interface, the TV gives you access to all popular streaming services, local TV channels, and more. It's sold for only $228 and has garnered an average rating of 4.4, with almost 5,700 reviews. It's also among the retailer's best-selling TVs. Walmart buyers appreciate the TV's low pricing, good picture quality, and ease of use. However, a small selection of buyers complain about receiving defective units or units that died within weeks or months of purchase.
Hisense 65R6E4 4K TV
The Hisense 65R6E4 is slightly more feature-rich than the Onn offering and is also among the best-selling TVs on Walmart. It has a 65-inch 4K display and supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision. You also get three HDMI 2.0 ports, one of which doubles as an ARC port to connect a soundbar. Plus, there is a USB 2.0 port for plugging in external storage drives and other devices. Like the Onn TV, the Hisense TV runs on Roku OS, giving you access to all the common smart TV features. It'll set you back $378 at list price; however, it's often discounted to $328, and can be found for as low as $295 during special promotions.
As mentioned, it's pretty popular among Walmart shoppers and has garnered an average rating of 4.3, with over 2,100 reviews. Buyers like the TV's picture quality, slim design, and easy setup process. However, some shoppers note receiving damaged units, a problem sometimes faced when fragile items, such as TVs, are shipped without adequate protection.
How we selected these TVs
While selecting the best cheap TVs on Walmart, we focused on models that are rated over 4.3 out of 5 and are backed by thousands of reviews to ensure we only pick the most well-liked TVs among shoppers. We also limited our selection to TVs under $400, making both of our recommendations affordable for most buyers. Moreover, our recommendations have all the basics you need in a modern TV, including 4K resolution, multiple HDMI ports, HDR support, and a smart TV operating system.