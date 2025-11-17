The 2 Best Cheap TVs Exclusive To Walmart, According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Surprisingly, Walmart is among the leading retailers of televisions in the US. So, it's no surprise that TVs are one of its best-selling products, and it houses an excellent selection of TV models, including some that you can only find on its shelves and website. Many of these exclusives include TVs that are produced by the company's own private label: Onn. Vizio TV models are also slowly disappearing from other retailers and will become completely exclusive to Walmart by the end of 2025. Moreover, TV manufacturers, such as Hisense, also have some specific models and SKUs that they only sell through Walmart.

So, if you're in the market for an affordable television and you are limiting your search to the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, and Target, you are missing out. Here are two of the best Walmart-exclusive budget TVs that you should definitely consider for your next TV purchase. Both TVs are well-rated by Walmart shoppers and have received glowing buyer reviews.