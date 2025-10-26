This Streaming Stick Costs Just $15, And It Rivals Amazon's Fire TV Stick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the market for an inexpensive streaming device, there are several options to choose from. For the most part, these products are made by brands we're all pretty familiar with at this point — Amazon, Roku, and Google — but less fanfare goes to underdogs like Onn. Onn is Walmart's house brand for budget-friendly electronics, and if you're looking to spend as little as possible, the $15 Onn Full HD Streaming Device should be a top consideration.

Delivering up to 1080p HD, this plug-and-play peripheral has an HDMI connector locked and loaded. All you have to do is hook it up to your TV, connect to Wi-Fi, and enjoy a bountiful world of streaming apps and other great features. The Onn Full HD is less expensive than both the $35 Amazon Fire TV Stick HD and the $30 Roku Streaming Stick, which are the two other cheapest streaming gadgets on the market. But is the Onn Full HD just a happy price point, or does it have what it takes to stand up to the competition?