4 Situations Where You Should Avoid Using HDMI Ports

Tech enthusiasts love to nerd out over every part of their system. Whether it's something integral to performance, like the GPU, or something relatively unimportant, such as the brand of monitor, many spend a significant amount of time sitting through tons of online forums to ensure they get the best setup. An often overlooked part of this procedure are the ports, as they're not something you usually think of as important in determining how your PC or TV performs.

This is true for most casual users, as the difference between choosing an HDMI, DP (DisplayPort), or USB-C port isn't always visible to the untrained eye. Still, there are cases where HDMI ports simply cannot give you the best performance, especially if you're using an older version of HDMI. The reason HDMI ports are most people's choice is not because of any edge they have over others. Instead, it's simply because of how widespread they are, as most TVs, consoles, and even older monitors don't have any alternatives.

Due to this, it's fine to use HDMI if you're watching TV or using a PC casually. In certain cases, such as in home theater setups using sound bars, HDMI ports' ARC and eARC capabilities even make them the optimal choice over other types. If, however, you're a competitive gamer who wants the fastest refresh rates, a finance analyst who needs multiple monitors for research, or even a casual user who wants the best video quality, there are better options available.