You're Using Your Second Monitor Wrong - Here's How

It's actually not all that difficult to put a display on its side, into vertical mode. Most after-market monitor arms that clamp to your desk feature a fully swiveling attachment arm that will let you freely rotate your display on its axis to orient it up and down instead of left and right. Many of these arms also offer locking sections to ensure it's lined up just right. This orientation has also become so popular that many premium monitors feature stand mechanisms that allow you to swivel your monitor.

Once the monitor is physically in the position you want (our recommendation is one monitor in landscape, the other in portrait), there's the matter of getting your operating system to read the monitor in the correct position. After all, most monitors don't have accelerometers in them to auto-rotate the screen when the device is rotated. On the latest macOS, navigate to the Displays menu in System Settings and scroll down to the Rotation line and choose the option you want. From there, you're free to arrange the displays alongside each other using Mac's graphical editor.

On PC, it's a similar workflow. Navigate to the Display menu either by heading to the Settings menu or searching it from the Start Menu. Once on this page, you'll see a Display orientation dropdown. Here, you're free to pick the orientation you want and adjust the layout in the same way you did on the Mac.