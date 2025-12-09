HDMI Vs. USB-C - Which Display Port Should You Use?

At their core, cables are meant to transfer data or power, so it makes sense to compare transfer speeds. HDMI is all about version numbers. The oldest you're likely to find is 1.3, which supports 10.2 gigabit-per-second supporting 1080p content at 60 hertz. HDMI 1.4 has the same peak transfer rate, but boasts certifications that offer 4K support up to 60 hertz. Finally, HDMI 2.0 and 2.1 (the latest versions) deliver 18 gigabit-per-second and support 4K 60-hertz and upward.

USB-C is a little more complicated. The port itself can support standard USB 3.1 speeds up to 10 gigabits per second. However, using Thunderbolt 3 technology (delivered through that same USB-C port), pushes it up to 40 gigabits per second. This is why Thunderbolt is the protocol adopted for high-end docks or premium computers.

Deciding which transfer speed is right for you depends on the type of media or actions you'd like to take. If your main TV only offers 1080p at 30 hertz of refresh rate, then HDMI 1.4 will be more than enough. To stream high-resolution games at high refresh rates, 2.1 is your best bet. For a desk setup, USB-C and Thunderbolt are better options given how many mobile and PC devices use that port. If you go for a thunderbolt dock, this allows for multiple transfers over the same cable (i.e. display outputs, data transfers from external hard drives, and more).