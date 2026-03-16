What's The Difference Between 120Hz And 144Hz TVs?

The numbers like 60Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz in a TV or monitor's specifications refer to the refresh rate of the display panel. It's the number of times a display can change the visuals on the screen in a second. It's not something you see with the naked eye. You can deduce a faster refresh rate over a slower one because faster means more fluid and smoother visuals. This is why the 144Hz refresh rate is typically considered an upgrade over a television with a traditional 60Hz panel or a faster 120Hz screen.

A faster refresh rate is typically helpful in motion clarity when you are watching content on your TV. As a result, when you are looking at a fast-moving object, you'll get a clearer image on a higher refresh rate TV. Moreover, a higher refresh rate can help in removing judder, which is essentially an artifact that appears when the number of frames coming with the visuals doesn't exactly meet the refresh rate of the panel. TVs employ different tactics to minimize judder, and one of the ways is by displaying all frames multiple times to match the refresh rate. For example, each frame in a 24 FPS movie can be displayed five times to match the 120Hz refresh rate of a TV.

Higher refresh rates mostly come into play when you're gaming, and your gaming device — a console or PC — is capable of pushing out a greater number of frames. So, if your TV has a faster refresh rate, it'll be able to make the most of those extra frames. However, whether or not a 144Hz TV is truly a superior choice over a 120Hz TV for someone depends entirely on their needs.