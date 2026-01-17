LG's New Micro RGB Display Could Be The Future Of Smart TVs
Whether you've been actively shopping for a brand-new TV, or you're simply taking the pulse on what's the latest and greatest for flat-screen tech, you might want to keep an eye on LG's new RGB TV. Hailed as one of the most reliable TV brands on the market, LG may be best known for its lineup of 4K OLED TVs, but the manufacturer has big Mini-LED plans for 2026.
The company recently announced its first-ever Micro RGB display — a revamp of Mini-LED backlighting that ditches the all-white backlighting in favor of individual RGB LEDs. According to LG, the result is an LED-LCD that delivers exceptional contrast performance, on top of cutting-edge brightness and color control for even more picture detail.
The LG Micro RGB Evo was exhibited at CES 2026 — the annual technology expo in Las Vegas — but the South Korean-based company isn't the only RGB player in town: Samsung, Hisense, and TCL are slated to debut Micro RGB TVs this year, too. Considering the never-ending competition between major smart TV brands, it's no surprise that a wave of refined Mini-LED TVs is just around the corner, and from more than one TV manufacturer.
Micro RGB: The new contender in premium TV technology
Mini-LED backlighting has been a revered LCD technology for several years. These TVs are able to overcome ambient lighting from windows and in-room fixtures, which bodes well for people who watch movies and sports in the middle of the day.
By upgrading to Micro LEDs, LG claims the Micro RGB TV will handle up to 1,000 local dimming zones, which should result in even better light control, deep black levels, and reduced haloing around bright objects. That's on top of LG's latest processor tech, the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3, which handles picture upscaling and backlight zoning.
LG plans on selling the Micro RGB Evo alongside its long-running OLED TVs, so fans of the latter won't have to worry about advanced LED-LCD tech pushing LG's signature display tech to the sidelines. Prospective TV buyers will simply have more premium display options to sort through and from more than one manufacturer. We've yet to hear of any official pricing for these new LG TVs, but prices might be comparable to Samsung's 115-inch Micro RGB TV, priced at $29,999.