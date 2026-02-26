The 6 Different Kinds Of OLED Displays (And How They Work)

Modern displays are broadly categorized as either LCD or OLED screens, with OLEDs typically being the more premium and visually stunning option. OLED displays are capable of superior contrast and higher image quality overall. OLED displays use their namesake organic light-emitting diodes to shine light through organic compounds on a pixel-by-pixel basis, allowing for precise image control and wider viewing angles. All OLEDs use this revolutionary light emission technique, but there are actually several different kinds of OLED displays that rely on other methodologies to provide their own unique benefits.

TV makers made the switch to OLED panels starting in 2007 because the advantages in color, contrast, and quality were too apparent for the market to ignore. Since then, six main types of OLED displays have powered TVs, monitors, and handheld devices. There are passive-matrix, active-matrix, transparent, white-light, top-emitting, and foldable OLED displays. Knowing how each one works and what they bring to the table will help you sift through the jargon next time you're shopping for a new panel.