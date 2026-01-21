Why TV Makers Switched To OLED Panels

If you're looking for a TV that delivers rich colors and the kind of black levels that put actual movie theaters to shame, you should consider an OLED TV. The acronym stands for "organic light-emitting diode," a panel type that signaled a major shift in display technology for TV makers. One of the biggest reasons manufacturers moved to OLED production was the panel's ability to use individually self-emissive pixels instead of an LCD panel with LED backlighting. The result was something LCD panels struggled with at the time: unbeatable black levels, near-perfect contrast, and a thinner chassis.

While early OLED TVs carried eye-watering price tags (one of LG's first sets was nearly $10,000), growing competition and expanded panel production helped bring costs down, solidifying OLED's role as a go-to choice for premium televisions. Nowadays, brands like LG and Samsung — two of the most reliable smart TV brands on the market — produce industry-lauded OLED TVs at multiple price points.

Generally speaking, OLED TVs are more expensive to produce than LED LCDs, and that usually translates to the former being priced a bit higher in stores and online. And while LED LCD technology has continued to get brighter, thinner, and more affordable with each new generation, issues like light bloom, flat contrast, and poor image quality when viewed from the sides have remained. These are all picture maladies that pretty much don't exist for OLED owners because of how much lighting and color control those self-emissive pixels deliver.