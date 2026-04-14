This New Feature Will Make Loading Pages In Chrome On Android And iOS Faster

Google is testing a new feature that may speed up page-loading times on both Android and iOS devices. The change is coming to Chrome and Chromium-based browsers, the latter of which includes Firefox, Opera, Microsoft Edge, Brave, and Vivaldi — many of them essential Android web browsers better than Chrome. The feature change has to do with "lazy loading," a function that defers the initial loading of various resources when you visit a site.

Traditionally, when you land on a page, the browser loads all necessary elements before displaying them, which includes videos, images, and audio. That's why pages can take longer to load if they contain a lot of media or content. Lazy loading defers that process, postponing elements that don't need to be shown yet, instead only loading them as you scroll. Think of it like this: it might load the top video and text for a page, with the lower content pending because it's out of view. As you scroll down, it loads those elements.

But the first time you visit, and it loads the initial parts of the webpage, it's faster. It doesn't have to handle the excess data. This has been an active feature for years for images and iframe elements. As page media loads naturally, by the way, it can take up cache space on your device, which is why clearing it is one of the many ways to speed up your browser. Ultimately, the new update coming in Chrome 148 will apply lazy loading to video and audio, further improving performance.