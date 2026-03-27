9 Reasons You Should Consider Ditching Google Chrome

Chrome is a free browser. You've probably already heard the phrase, that if the product is free, then you're the product. That's true in this case, because Google's main source of revenue is advertising. The company has every incentive to collect as much information as possible about your online activities. Chrome is the perfect source to collect the info, considering it dominates the web traffic market. It wouldn't be far-fetched to conclude that Chrome is Google Ads' front-end rather than a neutral browser that cares about your privacy. There's a clear conflict of interest here, and many security experts have had the same opinion for a while now.

If that's not enough proof of Chrome being part of Google's ad business, the Manifest V3 update for extensions is. Before the update, you could use extensions like ad and tracker blockers to have more control over your privacy on Chrome. On both computer and mobile versions of Chrome, Manifest V3 makes it harder for such extensions to filter out invasive scripts before they load. For this reason, ads generally have a field day on your browser. The best solution in this case is that, if you want seamless ad blocking, you have to consider moving to a browser that does the blocking natively.