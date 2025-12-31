Experts Recommend You Update Your Android Phone ASAP - Here's Why

Google's December 2025 security update patched 107 vulnerabilities for Android devices. For a complete catalog of all the issues, you can refer to the update notes hosted on the the Android Security Bulletin; including the two high-severity flaws listed at "critical" and "severe" levels. According to the bulletin, the patch will fix a critical security vulnerability in the Android Framework. It will also include patching vulnerabilities at the system and kernel levels, along with listed vulnerabilities for MediaTek, Qualcomm, Arm, and Unisoc components.

For example, two vulnerabilities listed on the bulletin were CVE-2025-48572, an Android Framework privilege escalation vulnerability; and CVE-2025-48633, an Android Framework information disclosure vulnerability. Both vulnerabilities, if left unfixed, could leave your Android device open to attackers who can modify system settings and take control of it.

This most recent security patch was released on December 5, 2025, for devices running Android 13, 14, 15, and 16. The bulletin also notes that within 48 hours of publication, the corresponding source code patches will be available in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repository. You can also find the AOSP links in the bulletin. Though, if you are eager to keep your device protected, Android phones should have the update ready to download and install via settings.