Laptop Upgrades Cheaper Than Buying A New Computer

Feeling the need to get a new laptop if your current one doesn't run as smoothly as it did before makes sense — but you don't have to dig deep into your pockets if you don't have the budget or replacing it isn't an immediate priority. You can give your laptop a new lease of life and make it run smoother by making a few upgrades at a fraction of what it would cost you if you decided to go for a new unit.

You can buy replacement parts (brand new or used), do a little bit of basic self-repair, and you're good to go. Some of the upgrades you can do include RAM, SSD, and some software tweaks, among many other upgrades that you're going to learn a lot more about below. Here are 11 upgrades to consider to make your laptop run like it's new instead of taking the expensive new laptop route.