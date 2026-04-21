5 Ways To Use Your Camera's USB Port (Other Than Charging)

Many camera owners don't often interact with their camera's USB port other than when they're looking to charge it. The port is there when the battery dies, and for the most part, it just remains ignored. This is understandable, as photographers who own a camera for the fun factor are likely more interested in the picture-taking process than the technical workings of the camera. But looking at a camera's USB port as nothing more than a charging connection means leaving a huge amount of functionality on the table, and most of it requires nothing more than a USB cable and a little awareness.

Photographers who use smartphone cameras are likely familiar with their phone's USB-C port and all of the things it can do. Most modern digital cameras include a USB-C port as well, which provides the capacity for data transmission in addition to charging. The USB port can connect the camera to a computer, and a number of other devices as well. For photographers and videographers looking to explore new creative avenues or to simply get more out of their photography hardware, a camera's USB port can be extremely useful.