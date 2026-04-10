5 Affordable Cameras That Make Photography More Fun
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There is no shortage of mirrorless and DSLR cameras worth buying on the market, and even some smartphones can deliver a premium picture-taking experience. But not everyone is chasing the highest quality imagery or the most expensive camera gear. For many, the act of taking a picture is simply meant to be fun. Smartphones can still underdeliver, however, as their touchscreen interfaces and counterintuitive ergonomics can make the process of taking a picture somewhat frustrating.
But just as there is a professional photography tool for every kind of professional photographer, there is a fun-minded camera for every kind of photography fun-seeker — and you don't necessarily have to break the bank in order to capture your everyday moments. Brands like Kodak and Fujifilm make cameras for hobby photographers, and there are some new camera brands on the market that do the same.
With years of our own hands-on camera experience and tech knowledge in tow, we have handpicked some cameras that can make photography more fun. Among them you'll find several compact options that will fit well in the hands of kids and other entry-level photographers, as well as some fun camera models that put more emphasis on image quality, which might appeal to more experienced photographers finding themselves in a creative rut.
Kodak Pixpro FZ45
Like many cameras geared more toward user experience than professional hardware, the specs of the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 aren't going to blow away the pros out there. For those looking for a more camera-like experience than smartphone cameras provide, however, the Pixpro FZ45 stacks up pretty well. It has a 16-megapixel sensor and a 27mm lens. These combine with a 2.7-inch LCD screen and features like automatic face detection, red-eye removal, and panorama shooting mode.
What makes the FZ45 fun to shoot with is how its limitations keep it from interfering with the process of taking pictures. There are no extensive sets of menus and features to scroll through, no AI-powered shooting modes to obsess over, and essentially no learning curve to speak of. This is a point-and-shoot camera that's at its best when simply pointing and shooting. It's small enough to keep with you during just about any situation in which you might regularly turn to your phone.
Some may not like the image quality the Pixpro FZ45 produces. It's not going to live up to the expectations of a mirrorless camera or DSLR. But that's precisely the point of an affordable, pocket-sized camera like this. It's a good option for those who try to live — and take pictures — in the moment, and at $130, it's far more affordable than most interchangeable-lens cameras.
Camp Snap Camera
Every summer, kids get into any number of adventures, and sending them off with a smartphone or a name-brand camera can be expensive. Camp Snap was created specifically to provide kids and parents with an affordable and fun camera to capture these sorts of summer memories. The Camp Snap Camera has been a bit of a viral sensation. Priced at $70, parents have been sending it off with their kids for summer camp, concerts, festivals, and other travel adventures.
With an entirely screen-free design, the Camp Snap Camera is unique. The thinking is that without a screen to review shots, kids won't spend their precious summer experiences second-guessing, deleting, or trying to recreate picture-worthy moments. The camera is available in a dozen different colors, and it has downloadable retro filters available to make pictures unique and more nostalgic.
The main drawback to the Camp Snap Camera is that it can be difficult to get your hands on. Due to high demand, stock is often low on the Camp Snap website, and it can be difficult to find on Amazon as well. But reviews on the Camp Snap website show parents raving about how much fun this camera has been for their kids, so the Camp Snap Camera is worth grabbing if you see a color you like available.
Fujifilm X Half
Fujifilm is known for its image quality, and that's where the Fujifilm X Half stands out among other cameras that lean into the fun factor when it comes to the shooting experience. This is a compact digital camera that delivers a feel similar to an analog camera. Those familiar with the Fujifilm name may be surprised to find that the X Half doesn't shoot RAW photos but instead relies on analog and film-inspired simulations and filters.
Fujifilm has put a lot into making sure this camera feels similar to using a film camera, and that's exactly what makes it a fun option. It's designed with older half-frame film cameras in mind, and its 2-in-1 mode allows you to combine two photos into a single frame. It also has a Film Camera mode that prevents you from seeing the pictures you've taken until you take a designated number of photos, much like the days of needing to finish a roll of film before getting it processed.
Regularly priced at $850, the Fujifilm X Half may be too expensive if you're looking to have some fun with a camera. But for those looking for a combination of fun and impressive image quality, there may not be a better option on the market than the Fujifilm X Half. Additionally, the camera has been discounted significantly of late, with Amazon marking it all the way down to $649.
Kodak Ektar H35N
If the idea of simulating the film experience with a camera like the Fujifilm X Half sounds fun, stepping all the way into using a film camera may also be of interest. Priced at $65, the Kodak Ektar H35N is one of the most affordable ways to get into film photography. It's made in the spirit of a disposable camera, though the Ektar H35N can be reused once you work your way through each roll of film.
Because this is a half-frame camera, it effectively splits a 35mm piece of film in two, recording a single photograph across half of the frame. This allows for twice as many exposures in a roll of film, as the camera will imprint two pictures per 35mm frame. That's a lot of where the fun comes in with this camera. Images placed side by side are known as a diptych, and with the Ektar H35N placing two images across a 35mm frame, it's popular among photographers who enjoy diptych photography.
While the H35N itself is affordable, film photography in general can get expensive. You'll need to stock up on film with this camera, and you'll also need to take into account the cost of film processing. But a lot of film photographers keep a camera like the Kodak Ektar H35N in their lineup specifically for the half-frame format, as it allows a roll of film to go twice as far.
Kodak Charmera
The Kodak Charmera is one of the more interesting cameras on the market. It's a tiny digital camera inspired by the Kodak Fling, the company's first-ever single-use camera from 1987. The Charmera is priced at just $35, with seven different designs available for purchase. One drawback of this little camera, however, is that you don't get to pick which design you purchase. The Charmera is sold in blind boxes, making the surprise that comes with opening one part of its fun factor.
The blind box packaging gives a collectible feel to the Kodak Charmera, and because of its low price, it's still affordable to purchase several at a time. The camera itself clips onto a bag or keychain and shoots digital photos with built-in vintage Kodak filters, frames, and a date stamp like you'd find when using older cameras. While the Charmera isn't likely to blow anyone away in terms of its image quality, it pairs a 1/4-inch CMOS sensor with a fixed aperture 35mm lens.
If you have concerns about which camera design you get, or if you simply want to ensure you collect them all, the Kodak Charmera is available as a whole set, which goes for $210. Kodak has even made a Secret Edition design that features a transparent body and allows you to see the camera's inner workings. This design is more like a golden ticket find, with the probability of purchasing one at 1 in 48.
How we selected these cameras
Our primary focus with these cameras was to present options that add the "fun factor" to the photography experience in one way or another. The selections were made with people whose photography experience may be more minimal in mind, though the selections should also appeal to experienced camera users who may simply be in search of exciting new ways to approach photography.
Value was a factor as well, as parents and hobbyists aren't likely interested in investing in camera hardware, and experienced picture-takers may not want to spend much on entry-level gear. Here we leaned on our experience using a wide range of cameras, as well as our knowledge of photography and tech in general. Our selections run the gamut when it comes to pricing and feature combinations, with the Kodak Charmera being the ultimate budget option and the Fujifilm X Half representing a step up for those who feel ready to tackle something bigger.