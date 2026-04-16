Sonos Era 100 SL Review: A New Era Of Affordability

The Sonos Era 100 SL has the same internal hardware as its predecessor with two angled tweeters, a dedicated mid-woofer for vocals and bass, three Class-D amplifiers, and custom waveguides that spread the sound evenly across the room. While the main difference is that you can't run Trueplay quick tuning, you can use the Sonos app for advanced tuning to tune the speaker to whatever space you place it in while maintaining consistent bass and overall sound.

I tested this speaker with a bit of everything I usually listen to, which ranges from classic rock to pop and alternative music. I could enjoy chill vibes from Milo Greene's debut album, disco fun with ABBA's greatest hits, and plenty of sadness and revelry from The Smith's essential playlist. I also chose some of my go-to songs to test audio products, and I'm satisfied with how ABBA's "Keep An Eye On Dan" performed on these speakers. The bass was very present, which is something I personally enjoy. I could hear Björn and Benny's voices when Agnetha and Frida stopped singing, and the overall listening experience was consistently pleasant.

This speaker can be used at low volumes, but it shines the most when the volume is at around 40% to 60%. You can also go all crank the volume all the way up without having to worry about it negatively impacting the audio quality.