5 Things You Didn't Know Your Apple Watch's Digital Crown Can Do

The Digital Crown, sitting on the side of the Apple Watch next to the Side button, has been a distinctive design element of Apple's wearable device since the first-generation model. Meant to mimic the dial seen on traditional wristwatches, the Digital Crown isn't just an ornament on the Apple Watch. It's also a functional button that can perform a variety of tasks depending on how you press it or rotate it. The ability to scroll items by rotating the dial in either direction allows the user to quickly navigate to specific items or sections on the Apple Watch, complementing the limited touchscreen display area. While users can perform the same tasks by using touch input, the Digital Crown lets them get there faster. That's assuming users are aware of all the things the Digital Crown can do, as some features may be less obvious or hidden.

Some of the Digital Crown features can be discovered quickly. Press and hold the button, and the Crown launches Siri, assuming the voice assistant is configured on the iPhone paired with the Apple Watch. Rotating the dial in the App View lets users scroll through the apps installed on the watch. The same gesture lets them zoom in and out in the Photos app. The Digital Crown is also the button you press and hold when disabling the Apple Watch Water Lock setting after swimming sessions. Taking a screenshot on the watch by simultaneously pressing the Digital Crown and Side buttons may also be a known action among users.

But the following Digital Crown actions can give you even faster access and better control over the wearable, helping you manage various key aspects of the Apple Watch, watch faces, and apps.