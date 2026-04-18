Did The Breathometer Breathalyzer Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 5

Season 5 of "Shark Tank," which aired in 2013, showcased a product that was meant to make driving safer for everyone. It was a breathalyzer designed to detect how much alcohol you had consumed and if it was OK for you to drive a vehicle. What made this product different was that it worked in conjunction with your smartphone. Though this idea got all of the panel of potential investors on the show, commonly called the sharks, to offer a deal, things did not turn out so well. The company, called Breathometer, eventually got into regulatory trouble, and now its breathalyzer is no longer available.

Breathometer's breathalyzer was part app and part hardware. To use it, you would breathe into a small device. Then, the app on your phone would determine if it was safe for you to drive based on the alcohol level the device recorded in your breath. The purpose behind this was to give people something to carry with them to help them realize if they were too impaired to drive, as personal judgment alone can be incorrect ... especially when alcohol is involved. The Breathometer breathalyzer also had other handy features. It could provide a time estimate for when you might be sober enough to drive, for example, and it could help you call an Uber if you didn't want to wait. The Breathometer was one of the first devices to use personal technology to detect potential drunk drivers, but work on this front has continued, as now new AI tech uses cameras to find people driving drunk.