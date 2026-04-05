Did Ride FRSH Air Fresheners Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 14

Season 14 of "Shark Tank," which aired in 2022, showcased a fun automotive product that sought to take a new spin on an established market. It was called Ride FRSH and was a line of car air fresheners. The purpose was to give boring car air fresheners a makeover, making them fun, more easily personalized, and with a wider range of scents. One of the potential investors on the show did offer a deal, though the ultimate fate of that pact is not completely clear. Even so, Ride FRSH is still in business today and continues to expand its offerings.

The Ride FRSH air fresheners feature different colors and are larger than traditional air fresheners. Each of them has a car-related lyric from a song on it in fun text. There have even been partnerships with Nickelodeon for SpongeBob SquarePants-themed air fresheners, and with the NBA for ones with basketball teams on them. Some of the scents they come in include woodgrain, leather, ocean breeze, lavender, and peach.

Not all deals agreed to during an episode of "Shark Tank" close afterward as they go through the due diligence period. That was the case for another automotive product, Zero Pollution Motors from Season 6. Its deal didn't get finalized, and unfortunately, the company went out of business. Whether or not the Ride FRSH closed, though, the good-smell company still continues to thrive.