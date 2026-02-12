5 Cool New Dashboard Gadgets That Are Better Than Your Car's Built-In Tech
There's always room for more gadgets, and a new device for a vehicle can make for a good upgrade. While a modern vehicle can have a variety of incredibly cool tech built directly within it, not every car, truck, or SUV is going to be so lucky. Whether you bought an older vehicle with some outdated features or decided not to purchase certain upgrade packages, the internet can have your back with some neat dashboard gadgets. Of course, these devices aren't just cool, they also provide functionality.
The following items can provide you with driving information, light up your interior, or offer a variety of capabilities that can extend beyond what you might typically find on the dashboard of a vehicle. We scoured Amazon for tech that was fairly priced, and we took a look at actual customer reviews to ensure these products are worth your time and money. We also did our best to inform readers if certain devices frequently go on sale, because saving some money can always be nice.
If you feel your vehicle could use a tech makeover, the list below is a great place to start, as many of these items are relatively inexpensive, as well.
Loncaster Car Phone Holder and Mount
The Loncaster Car Phone Holder and Mount for $18.89 is often on sale, and it comes in a variety of color options to match your interior or personal style. Designed with one-hand operation in mind, the Phone Holder can be secured and released with ease. There's even a little slot in front of the device for keeping smaller objects, should you need it.
Compatible with a variety of smartphones, including iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Pixel devices, Loncaster's Car Phone Holder can fit devices with a width between 0.23 and 0.47 inches, including a case. Along with 360-degree rotation that doesn't require clamps or tightening, the silicone design can make for a sturdy base. Installation simply involves peeling off the cover of the base — which the company recommends saving to protect the sticky surface for future uses — and then sticking it to the surface of your vehicle. Should the mounting surface become unusable, it can be cleaned with water to become sticky again.
The Loncaster Car Phone Holder has a 4.2-star rating with over 54,950 reviews alongside being an Amazon's Choice item. Users appreciate the holder's simple design, easy mounting, and for keeping devices in place. However, at least one negative review notes that the mount has the phone sitting at an angle, which can make for poor views on sunny days. Nonetheless, this device can pair well with some free apps that mimic Apple CarPlay, such as Car Play Connect Sync AutoLink.
KUOWEIHUD Heads Up Display
There are plenty of gadgets that are perfect for gearheads, and the KUEOWEIHUD Heads Up Display for Cars can certainly be one of them. It is priced at $15.99 and comes in black, but you can also find a version where the text is white in color. This Heads Up Display is good for displaying speed information directly onto your vehicle's windshield, which the company promises can keep said information within your line of vision, rather than constantly needing to look down at your speedometer.
The KUOWEIHUD's Display is good for any vehicle with a USB port, and it relies on dual chip technology to receive GPS or BDS signals. Capable of picking up 32 different satellite signals, the device promises to deliver accurate speed data. The HUD also features automatic brightness adjustment alongside a large font and anti-reflective metal shading for easy readability.
With over 200 monthly purchases, the KEUOWEIHUD Heads Up Display features a 4.3-star rating with 780 reviews. Users appreciate it for its GPS accuracy and connections, easy setup, and overall quality. One negative review, however, did note they needed to reboot the device on multiple occasions. This one can be good for parents of teens that need to provide gentle reminders that it's time to let the foot off the gas.
Winzwon RGB LED Lights for Interior
Sometimes a good gadget for your dashboard can be an aesthetic decision, and Winzwon's RGB LED Lights for Interior offers an array of color options while also including some additional features that interact with certain media. Typically priced at $9.99, this product has frequent discounts, and there's also an option to buy the product in a two-pack.
Powered via USB-A, Winzwon's LED lights feature high-sensitivity microphones for changing colors to the rhythm of music — users just need to enable music mode. Additionally, users are able to choose from up to 16 million different colors for the strips or they can create their own through the device's mobile app. When it comes to installation, the device itself has four different strands of waterproof lights connecting to the power cable, allowing users to cover multiple areas with just one package — however, the company does warn to determine where the lights will go before exposing the device's adhesives.
Along with being an Amazon's Choice item, the Winzwon RGB LED Lights hold a 4.3-star rating with over 22,000 reviews. Users appreciate the lights for their easy installation, durable build quality, and variety of color options. As for a negative, several reviewers did report having an issue with the adhesiveness of the strips.
Kwak Solar Energy Rotating Car Air Freshener
Like the LED lights from Winzwon, this next accessory has a focus on looks, but there's some solid functionality behind it, as well. The Kwak Solar Energy Rotation Car Air Freshener can be for anyone interested in the cosmos and making their car smell good. It's available on Amazon for $16.99, though it can sometimes go on sale for a lower price. Along with not requiring power beyond the sun, it also comes in different colors.
The crystal ball displaying the solar system will begin to spin as the rings rotate around the base when hit with direct sunlight. Along with these motions, the Kwak Air Freshener also comes with Ocean Perfume tablets for the device to produce a gentle scent that the company promises isn't overbearing. Additionally, installation is rather easy, as the bottom of the air freshener includes an adhesive for attaching to your dashboard.
The Kwak Air Freshener currently rocks a 4.1-star rating with over 2,200 reviews. Users appreciate how long a scent can last, easy application, and fun design. However, multiple reviews do note that the included scent may be weak, and at least one reviewer recommended using essential oils rather than the included fragrance. It's also worth noting that you can order fragrance refills directly from the product page for $8.99.
Kiswuren Wireless CarPlay Touchscreen with Backup Camera
The Kiswuren Wireless Touchplay Screen is essentially an infotainment screen that you install yourself through the device's included adhesives, and it includes support for making connections to two popular driver interfaces alongside directly mirroring a cellphone to the screen. Typically priced at $69.99, the Kiswuren is frequently on sale and sometimes sells for around $45. Moreover, the device includes some extra features beyond making a smartphone connection.
With support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the Kiswuren features a 7-inch display that supports up to 1080p video and 1024 x 600 resolution. For transferring audio from the unit to your vehicle, options include FM transmitter, Bluetooth, or an AUX cable, and the device also supports DC 12V-24V — meaning it can connect through your cigarette lighter. The device also has support for USB sticks and SD cards, though they are not included. Along with smartphone features, the device also includes a 180-degree wide-angle backup camera and support for GPS navigation.
With over a thousand monthly purchases, the Kisuren holds a 4.1-star rating with over 400 reviews and also bears the Amazon's Choice seal of approval. Customers appreciate it for its quick setup, clear display, and compatibility with virtually any vehicle. In terms of the negatives, multiple reviews do have complaints about the device's built-in speaker, though 76% of customers do rate it 4-stars or higher. Considering there's some pretty cool things you can do with Apple CarPlay, this device may be worth checking out.
