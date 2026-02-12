5 Cool New Dashboard Gadgets That Are Better Than Your Car's Built-In Tech

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's always room for more gadgets, and a new device for a vehicle can make for a good upgrade. While a modern vehicle can have a variety of incredibly cool tech built directly within it, not every car, truck, or SUV is going to be so lucky. Whether you bought an older vehicle with some outdated features or decided not to purchase certain upgrade packages, the internet can have your back with some neat dashboard gadgets. Of course, these devices aren't just cool, they also provide functionality.

The following items can provide you with driving information, light up your interior, or offer a variety of capabilities that can extend beyond what you might typically find on the dashboard of a vehicle. We scoured Amazon for tech that was fairly priced, and we took a look at actual customer reviews to ensure these products are worth your time and money. We also did our best to inform readers if certain devices frequently go on sale, because saving some money can always be nice.

If you feel your vehicle could use a tech makeover, the list below is a great place to start, as many of these items are relatively inexpensive, as well.