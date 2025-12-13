You Can Now Mimic Apple CarPlay In Any Vehicle With This Free App

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple CarPlay is the kind of iOS-friendly tool that anyone with an iPhone would be happy to have. Fortunately, the infotainment platform is available in more than 800 vehicles the world over. And now that CarPlay Ultra is here, Apple's plans for taking its vehicular software into future generations seem to be going quite well.

So, what if you're cruising around in a car that checks all the important boxes — fuel economy, comfort, drivability — minus CarPlay support, wired or wireless? One developer came up with a clever, app-based solution that requires nothing more than an iPhone or iPad, and perhaps a phone or tablet mount for your car, truck, van, etc. The app we're referring to is called Car Play Connect Sync AutoLink. Created by Ahmed Mucahid Bozkurt, Car Play Connect is a free download that requires iOS 17.6 or later.

How it works is quite simple: You download the app to your iPhone or iPad and turn your device on its side for landscape orientation. At that point, you should find yourself looking at the Apple CarPlay dashboard, complete with infotainment apps like Apple Maps, Spotify, Find My, and more.