This Cool $29 Amazon Gadget Can Help Keep Your Car Clean

No matter what lengths you go to keep the interior of your car clean, it will inevitably pick up some dust and debris. This is particularly true during the winter season, when you're tracking around melted snow or scattered road salt. If your car has been accumulating a large quantity of unsightly debris, you can clean it with the help of the KMM Handheld Car Vacuum, which typically retails on Amazon for $45.99, but is on sale for $28.98 for a limited time as of this writing.

In addition to the mats and floors of your car, where your shoes may track in dirt, various contaminants can make their home on your seats, along your dashboard, and within small nooks like AC vents. It's far more than you could easily clean with a rag and some water, which may not even be an option if the dust has accumulated around sensitive instruments and buttons on your dashboard. And while you should think twice before buying certain gadgets from Amazon, The KMM Handheld Car Vacuum, which currently sports a 4.1-star rating from over 11,000 buyers, is recognized as an ideal tool for capturing and blowing away loose particles, ensuring the cabin's overall cleanliness.