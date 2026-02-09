This Cool $29 Amazon Gadget Can Help Keep Your Car Clean
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
No matter what lengths you go to keep the interior of your car clean, it will inevitably pick up some dust and debris. This is particularly true during the winter season, when you're tracking around melted snow or scattered road salt. If your car has been accumulating a large quantity of unsightly debris, you can clean it with the help of the KMM Handheld Car Vacuum, which typically retails on Amazon for $45.99, but is on sale for $28.98 for a limited time as of this writing.
In addition to the mats and floors of your car, where your shoes may track in dirt, various contaminants can make their home on your seats, along your dashboard, and within small nooks like AC vents. It's far more than you could easily clean with a rag and some water, which may not even be an option if the dust has accumulated around sensitive instruments and buttons on your dashboard. And while you should think twice before buying certain gadgets from Amazon, The KMM Handheld Car Vacuum, which currently sports a 4.1-star rating from over 11,000 buyers, is recognized as an ideal tool for capturing and blowing away loose particles, ensuring the cabin's overall cleanliness.
The KMM Handheld Car Vacuum removes dust and small debris from your car
The KMM Handheld Car Vacuum is a combination vacuum cleaner and air duster, and packs more than enough power to grab or move fine dust and larger particulates from your car cabin. The 4,000 mAh battery charges via USB-C, and takes about 2.5 hours to reach full capacity and provide up to 30 minutes of continuous action.
The nozzle has a built-in washable HEPA filter and waste bin, which both filters out fine dust during suction and keeps it stored in a central compartment for easy disposal. In addition, the device comes with five swappable sub-nozzles for different surfaces. There are narrow and brush nozzles for both vacuuming and dusting; the former captures dust on window frames, doors, seats, drawers, and cupholders, while the latter blows dust away from various components. There is also a brush for running along mats and floors like a traditional vacuum cleaner.
The KMM Handheld Car Vacuum is both a compact, convenient way to clean crud out of your vehicle's cabin, and a cost-effective alternative to disposable compressed air cans. Like those cans, you can also use this device for other cleaning jobs, like removing dust from your phone's charging port or cleaning your PC's USB ports.