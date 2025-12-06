The Best Way To Keep Your Phone's USB-C Port Clean

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your smartphone is the device that accompanies you most throughout your day, bouncing around in your pocket and occasionally being subjected to the elements. An inevitable side effect: Your smartphone's vulnerable points, such as its USB-C charging port, may accumulate unpleasant contaminants like dust and debris. Thankfully, much like cleaning dust from most types of electronics, cleaning these contaminants out is fairly simple, frequently requiring no more than a few quick puffs of compressed air.

Your phone's USB-C port is very delicate, and if you probe it violently with a pointed object, you're more likely to permanently damage it, rather than clean it. This is why the best cleaning method is one that involves little-to-no physical contact, i.e. compressed air. Give your phone's charging port a quick spray every now and then, and you won't need to worry about damaged prongs or charging problems. If you're not actively charging your phone, or otherwise using your USB-C port, you can also put a cover (or plug) over it to keep any new dust from getting in.