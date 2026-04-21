Scientists Think This Clue In Starlight Could Reveal Hidden Alien Planets

Astronomers have identified a clue hidden in the light of certain stars that's already led them to discover seven new alien planets, with more expected to come. To be clear, these alien planets likely will not have alien life, because they are so close to their stars that they're irradiated and crumbling. The discovery is important because it opens the door to a flood of new research.

A team of researchers launched the Dispersed Matter Planet Project (DMPP) in late 2015 after scientists studying hot Jupiter exoplanets noticed that some stars had unusually weak calcium emission lines in their spectra. The effect happens when planets orbit close to their stars. Heat and radiation vaporize rock, metals, and gases on the surface, building into a cloud with a comet-like tail. As starlight passes through the cloud, it absorbs specific wavelengths, including calcium. With those wavelengths dimmed, the star looks calmer than it really is.

In 2026, DMPP researchers released a study of 24 similarly calm stars. Fourteen of the stars hosted 24 planets. Seven of the planets were new discoveries. This new method of locating planets, even planets being destroyed, could have a significant impact on future research.