Jason Statham's Only Video Game Movie Is Absolutely Terrible

Despite recent global successes from HBO's "The Last of Us" and Netflix's "Arcane" (which was canceled after two seasons), it's still a lot easier to find horrendous video game adaptations than ones worthy of praise. Whether it's Paul W.S. Anderson's barely mediocre "Resident Evil" series, the cheesy "Street Fighter" movie with Jean-Claude Van Damme, or the mishit "Doom" with Karl Urban and Dwayne Johnson, it's easy to understand why video game adaptations have been deemed "trashy" for so many years. The best compliment these movies and TV shows could hope for in the early days of the subgenre was being called a guilty pleasure — like the first "Mortal Kombat" flick.

But even among the most abhorrent adaptations, there was one headlined by the otherwise great Jason Statham: "In the Name of the King," and stood out as the worst of the worst. Based on Chris Taylor's 2002 "Dungeon Siege" game series, director Uwe Boll (who's been notorious for making some of the lamest and most appalling straight-to-video flicks) attempted to deliver an epic RPG fantasy on the big screen and failed in virtually every possible way.

"In the Name of the King" takes place in medieval times in the fictional kingdom of Ehb, following the protagonist, Farmer (Statham), who swears vengeance against the vile creatures of Krug after they kill his son and kidnap his wife. Naturally, there's an evil mastermind behind the Krugs named Gallian (Ray Liotta), a wicked magician, who wants to rule over the entire kingdom. Farmer, with the help of other humans and magical beings, needs to stop him no matter the cost.