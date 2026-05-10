The 3 Cheapest Ways To Turn Your Tablet Into A Laptop Replacement

Adjusting system and display settings and adding a keyboard will make your tablet look and feel more like a laptop, but there are other things you'll need if you want it to be a true replacement. First, a USB hub will open up more options for storage and accessories, especially on an iPad, which notoriously only has its charging port. These devices start around $10 on Amazon, with the BENFEI USB C Hub 5-in-1 being a cheap and popular option.

You'll also need to increase your tablet's storage capacity and battery life if you want it to be as efficient as a laptop. Starting with storage, cloud solutions are the easiest and cheapest option, at least in terms of upfront costs. Price and features vary depending on which service you use, but iCloud+ starts at $0.99 a month for 50 gigabytes, and Microsoft 365 and Google One's Basic plans give you 100 gigabytes for $1.99 per month. If you'd rather avoid the cloud or a subscription, there are external storage options. An external SSD is ideal, but the reliable ones are pricy, so a USB flash drive will often suffice.

Finally, if you want to take your computer on the go and don't want to be wired to the wall, get a power bank to give your battery life a boost. As with other tablet accessories, they vary greatly in price, but there are decent ones available for around $20, like the INIU Portable Charger. With the right accessories and settings, you can turn almost any modern tablet into a working laptop substitute without spending a fortune.