Spotify Is Getting A Major Revamp For Tablets - Here's What's New

As one of the major music streaming platforms on the market, Spotify has its app on a variety of platforms. You can download the Spotify app on macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS, and even on consoles, smart TVs, tablets, and car infotainment systems. If you use Spotify as your go-to platform for listening to music, it's fair to expect a unified experience regardless of the device that you're using. That may not have been the case for tablet users recently, but the company has just announced a new layout that will soon be available for download to address that issue.

In a press release posted on its website, Spotify says that it has revamped the tablet layout on both Android and iOS in an attempt "to make listening, watching, and discovery feel more natural on larger screens." According to the company, the new layout is meant to offer a seamless experience that's on par with its app on other platforms, though it comes a few years after Spotify overhauled the user interface (UI) of its smartphone app. The revamped layout has been designed with the large screens that tablets offer in mind, and it takes full advantage of that, unlike the old interface, which offers scaled-up versions of UI elements used in Spotify's smartphone apps.