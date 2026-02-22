Ranking 7 Major Music Streaming Services From Worst To Best

You may not have heard about it, but Deezer is one of the oldest music streaming platforms. Deezer could serve as a real music streaming alternative to Spotify, as it works on a similar principle of making streaming fun. Deezer offers features like collaborative playlists and music quizzes where you guess a song by listening to a short clip. The faster you guess, the more points are awarded, and you can even compete with others. Beyond that, there are plenty of podcasts and features like Flow, which creates an infinite playlist based on your mood.

Deezer is one of the very few to offer a free tier, which — if you can ignore the ads — is great for people who can't afford a subscription. Streaming quality is set to 16-bit, 44.1 kHz, which audiophiles among us will note isn't on par with Apple Music or Tidal. But given that most listen to music on Bluetooth headphones, Deezer's more detailed streams compared to MP3s should be good enough. What can be a problem, though, is the lack of any Dolby Atmos audio support.

Another thing that holds back Deezer is a lack of awareness. Outside France, where Deezer is from, people just don't know what it is. And the fact that links to songs shared with friends can only be opened on the Deezer app can cause headaches, as nobody likes downloading an app just to listen to a song. Some Reddit users have also complained about frequent crashes and bugs, which, at $11.99 a month, is a hard pill to swallow.