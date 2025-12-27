3 Cheaper Alternatives To Spotify Premium You Should Switch To

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world, with over 700 million users. When you consider its features, it's clear why. Spotify is popular because it's cheap, easy to use, and considered the best option for most people. Besides, it offers a wide catalog of music and has diverse content on its platform, aside from music, such as podcasts, videos, and audiobooks.

And best of all, it has a limited free version if you don't want to pay for the service. However, if you're a Spotify Premium subscriber and have heard rumors of Spotify increasing its subscription prices soon, you should make the switch. Don't be loyal to the service when there are many suitable Spotify alternatives that other users endorse.

Despite the host of music streaming services on the market that you can switch to, not all the options are cheaper. Some cost more than Spotify Premium's $11.99/month, so it won't make sense to switch to them if you're looking to cut back on your monthly subscription bill. Thankfully, we've done extensive research to find the best cheap alternatives to Spotify Premium that you can use.