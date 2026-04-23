China Just Made An Artificial Diamond That's Harder Than Natural Alternatives

Diamonds don't just make for beautiful jewelry and iconic James Bond titles. They're also among the strongest minerals on the planet. Emphasis belongs on the word "among," because until recently, scientists believed that the diamond's strength among Earth minerals was unmatched. However, the discovery of lonsdaleite, also known as hexagonal diamond, changed that. Now, a team in China claims to have synthesized lonsdaleite, creating a diamond whose hardness and strength could rival that of diamonds typically found on Earth.

A few years ago, scientists discovered lonsdaleite in meteorite samples from Africa, and it wasn't the first time researchers had come across this mineral around a meteor strike. In the past, however, researchers had only discovered relatively small quantities of lonsdaleite. The lonsdaleite recently found in Africa included crystals that may be approximately 1,000 times the size of the those found in earlier discoveries. Such finds have confirmed that hexagonal diamond exists at least somewhere in the universe.

Now, in a paper in the journal Nature, researchers in China describe how they've synthesized lonsdaleite in a lab. Although this isn't exactly the first time scientists have artificially created a substance or material that rivals the strength and hardness of diamonds, it likely does represent the first time researchers have created this particular material in this particular unique manner.