Never Do These 5 Things On Your Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to Nintendo's record-selling Switch console, brings a good update to a formula that after so long still works like a charm. While Nintendo fixed several flaws from one generation to the other, there are old and new things you should never do with your Nintendo Switch 2, if you want to get the most out of it. For example, you shouldn't use the wrong microSD card, rely on third-party docks, or even forget to take proper care of your Switch 2 by playing with Joy-Cons in your hand without straps.
After all, not only is the Switch 2 more expensive than the original console, but it's also something you might want to keep for years — or until Nintendo finally releases a special edition of this console, or the already-rumored OLED version with improved battery life. If you just got the Nintendo Switch 2 or are just searching how to take care of your brand-new console, you should follow the tips below.
Never skip a microSD card (or choose the wrong one)
One of the biggest upgrades from the original Nintendo Switch to the second version was the jump in internal storage, from 32 GB to 256 GB. However, if you're like me and keep all your games digitally, you probably have a packed library to carry over from the previous seven years of the original console. Besides that, Nintendo Switch 2 game files are larger, which might make you feel like the console's storage is filling up as fast as it would on the Switch 1. That said, the first thing you should keep in mind is to get a microSD card for your Nintendo Switch 2, so you can always download your next game without worrying about free space.
However, you need to choose the right microSD card, because the Switch 2 only accepts Express microSD cards. The regular model I had on my Switch OLED wasn't compatible with the new console, for example. Express cards are faster at reading and writing data compared to the regular model, meaning you won't notice the difference between a game stored on your Switch or on the microSD — but they're also more expensive.
To make sure you get the best experience, I recommend a microSD Express card I've been using on my Switch 2, which is the Lexar 1TB Play PRO microSD Express card. The company offers 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB options, starting at $59.99.
Never ignore updates or key system settings
Don't ignore your Switch 2 system updates. After all, they ensure you can keep playing online and enjoying the latest console features. An outdated console misses key upgrades, like the handheld mode boost that makes Switch 1 games run in docked quality in any mode. You also guarantee you'll get quality-of-life updates, like the ability to see exactly how storage is used and an improved Airplane mode that lets you keep Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or NFC on.
That's why you should also never forget to give the System Settings a walkthrough after each update. In there, you can check Accessibility settings, see how data is managed, edit users, and adjust specific image and audio features, like toggling HDR, changing the Switch 2 docked resolution, and enabling a 120Hz refresh rate. While you can just buy the console and start playing your favorite games without ever making these tweaks, you lose a lot of perks when ignoring these settings, which is why you should check them at least every other month for new options.
Never use a third-party dock
If you bought a new Nintendo Switch 2, the next advice is that you should never use a third-party dock. While there's a big market for that, Nintendo says that it can't ensure everything is going to work as expected. "Unlicensed products and accessories do not undergo Nintendo's testing and evaluation process. They may not work at all with our game systems, and they may have compatibility problems with certain games or accessories," the company's support page reads. That said, even if you find Nintendo's current Switch 2 dock boring, think that, at least, it is reliable and ensures you can play your console on a big screen without issues.
In 2025, Nintendo released a statement due to an update breaking compatibility with third-party docks. The company said it has no intention to "hinder or invalidate legal third-party dock compatibility," although it can't ensure that future Switch 2 software updates will always work consistently with these products.
Still, if you bought a pre-owned Nintendo Switch 2 without the original accessories, you can check Nintendo's official page to buy them separately, or buy a third-party dock from trusted brands like Next, Antank, Siwiqu, and Viture.
Never play without a screen protector or Joy-Con straps
Using a Nintendo Switch 2 might be a bit more intense for gaming than playing on a smartphone or computer. Also, if you're constantly going from docked mode to handheld mode or traveling around with a Switch 2 in your backpack, a screen protector can be a great ally. One of my favorite options is Belkin's anti-reflective screen protector, as it protects the Switch 2 against scratches and smudges while also improving outdoor gameplay.
I've been using this model for almost a year now, and it still looks as good as new. The company also features a different screen protector that reduces blue light by 20% if you're someone who has long handheld gameplay sessions and feels fatigued after gaming for hours.
Another recommendation Nintendo always gives is to put straps on the Joy-Cons when you're playing games with each of them in different hands. Imagine playing "Super Mario Odyssey," and trying to throw Cap at the T-Rex, but the Joy-Con slips from your hand right into your TV? It sounds comical, but it can happen. That said, if you have the Joy-Cons in your hands, put their straps on, even if you think this kind of accident will never happen to you.
Never overlook the Switch 2's hidden features
Finally, you should never overlook the Switch 2's hidden features, even when they're not that hidden. If you're meeting some friends that don't have a game that you do, but you still want to play with them, you can take advantage of GameShare. You can use it to play with people nearby via local wireless or connect and play over GameChat. All you have to do is launch a compatible game and start GameShare from within that game, then the other person needs to go to the Home menu, select GameShare, and join a session.
Another important feature is the Virtual Game Card. Despite some controversy on how they work, users can move digital games around systems easily with this method, or even lend the game to a family group member for up to 14 days. You can lend one virtual game card per borrower, but up to a total of three borrowers can be active at a time. The company also lets users lend out the same Virtual Game Card again, meaning your friend or family member has the chance to finish the game you already played without having to buy it.