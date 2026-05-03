Never Do These 5 Things On Your Nintendo Switch 2

One of the biggest upgrades from the original Nintendo Switch to the second version was the jump in internal storage, from 32 GB to 256 GB. However, if you're like me and keep all your games digitally, you probably have a packed library to carry over from the previous seven years of the original console. Besides that, Nintendo Switch 2 game files are larger, which might make you feel like the console's storage is filling up as fast as it would on the Switch 1. That said, the first thing you should keep in mind is to get a microSD card for your Nintendo Switch 2, so you can always download your next game without worrying about free space.

However, you need to choose the right microSD card, because the Switch 2 only accepts Express microSD cards. The regular model I had on my Switch OLED wasn't compatible with the new console, for example. Express cards are faster at reading and writing data compared to the regular model, meaning you won't notice the difference between a game stored on your Switch or on the microSD — but they're also more expensive.

To make sure you get the best experience, I recommend a microSD Express card I've been using on my Switch 2, which is the Lexar 1TB Play PRO microSD Express card. The company offers 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB options, starting at $59.99.