Elle Fanning And Michelle Pfeiffer's Apple TV Miniseries Is A Must-Watch

One of the hottest new Apple TV+ shows might have just dropped, and it is already stirring up some hype. Based on Rufi Thorpe's 2024 novel of the same name, "Margo's Got Money Troubles," which stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman, and also includes appearances from Nicole Kidman, Thaddea Graham, and Greg Kinnear. The show has already garnered quite a few positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes: it currently holds a 96% fresh rating from critics, based on over 45 reviews, and a 93% positive rating from audience members just a few days after release. The new show builds off Apple TV's already solid line-up, which includes some of the best Apple TV+ shows, like "Slow Horses," "Severance," and "For All Mankind."

"Margo's Got Money Troubles" debuted its first three episodes on April 15 and is expected to continue releasing new episodes of its 8-episode run throughout the coming weeks. The show follows a recent college dropout named Margo, who has to navigate life, especially financial struggles, after her baby is born. The show features Michelle Pfeiffer as her mother, an ex-Hooters waitress and Nick Offerman as her estranged father, an ex-wrestler who shows up to make amends and offer her advice as she looks for new ways to make ends meet, eventually leading her to start an OnlyFans account and shoot to internet fame.