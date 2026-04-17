The Pentagon Missed A Major Deadline To Release UFO Footage - Here's What We Know
Many people like to look up at the night sky, admire the stars, and wonder if humans are alone in the galaxy or universe. Sure, many like to imagine that they're not, as demonstrated by the countless shows and movies about alien invasions and galactic civilizations, but many people want definitive proof. The Pentagon might hold the answer, but the people in charge are dragging their feet despite being told not to.
On March 31, U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna requested full disclosure from the Pentagon regarding "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP)" – better known as UFOs. She was concerned about the "continued lack of transparency surrounding these anomalies and the potential national security threat they pose," according to her letter (via House.gov), and gave the Pentagon until April 14 to provide information on over 40 videos that allegedly captured UFOs on tape. Needless to say, that date came and went, and the silence from the Pentagon was deafening.
You might wonder what's so important about these videos. Yes, inquiring minds would love to know if, why, and how extraterrestrials visited Earth. However, as Representative Luna pointed out, these sightings took place around "sensitive airspaces of U.S. military installations" and other areas of conflict. Do these UFOs come in peace, or are they here to probe (no, not that kind of alien probe) for weaknesses? Or like those UFO sightings over the New Jersey coast, are the explanations more mundane and just the result of misidentified UAVs and other Earthborne vessels?
Just what is on the tapes?
Representative Luna demanded more information on the aforementioned videos because the Pentagon is keeping them under wraps. And since she knows little about the videos, the public knows even less. However, some inferences can be made.
In the letter Luna sent to the Secretary of Defense, she lists all of the videos by name, including plain but descriptive titles. Some mention locations, such as Syria, Kabul, and Kazakhstan, while others describe the UAPs, including "spherical," "Tic Tac," and "cigar-shaped." All classic descriptions of UFOs. But then there are the titles that describe how the UAPs acted. Some moved fast or erratically, and one title is of particular note: "USAF ANG F-16C (callsign AESIR11) shoots down UAP over Lake Huron with AIM-9X." That would imply there is (or was) a UFO wreckage out there that could hold the secret to building a functional faster-than-light warp engine. That's potentially more exciting than all the other videos combined.
Of course, the general public is no stranger to UFO videos released by the Pentagon, such as one from 2020 that depicted an odd-moving craft. However, even though many people assumed it was a UFO, one of the pilots who recorded the video speculated that the UAP was, in fact, a run-of-the-mill drone. While people would love it if the Pentagon videos actually did provide proof of life on other planets visiting Earth, everyone should temper their expectations.
It's easy to miss a deadline if you don't know there is one
If you have been paying attention to global news, you might assume the Pentagon and Hegseth didn't disclose any information on the UAP videos because they were too busy waging a war in Iran (a potentially illegal one according to organizations such as the ACLU). In reality, almost nobody at the Pentagon knew Representative Luna had requested this information. After the Pentagon failed to respond, Representative Luna reached out on X to inquire about the delay. According to Representative Luna, nobody sent her initial letter to the "appropriate authorities" (i.e., Pete Hegseth).
However, she did confirm that the Pentagon will send the requested videos and information and claims that the fault doesn't lie with Hegseth but the person who was responsible to act as his mail courier. Despite what happened, Representative Luna still trusts the Pentagon, even though she was only given a promise for information at "an unspecified future date." Commenters in the thread, however, do not share her optimism and say this event reflects poorly on her, Congress, and the U.S. government as a whole.