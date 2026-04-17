The Pentagon Missed A Major Deadline To Release UFO Footage - Here's What We Know

Many people like to look up at the night sky, admire the stars, and wonder if humans are alone in the galaxy or universe. Sure, many like to imagine that they're not, as demonstrated by the countless shows and movies about alien invasions and galactic civilizations, but many people want definitive proof. The Pentagon might hold the answer, but the people in charge are dragging their feet despite being told not to.

On March 31, U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna requested full disclosure from the Pentagon regarding "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP)" – better known as UFOs. She was concerned about the "continued lack of transparency surrounding these anomalies and the potential national security threat they pose," according to her letter (via House.gov), and gave the Pentagon until April 14 to provide information on over 40 videos that allegedly captured UFOs on tape. Needless to say, that date came and went, and the silence from the Pentagon was deafening.

You might wonder what's so important about these videos. Yes, inquiring minds would love to know if, why, and how extraterrestrials visited Earth. However, as Representative Luna pointed out, these sightings took place around "sensitive airspaces of U.S. military installations" and other areas of conflict. Do these UFOs come in peace, or are they here to probe (no, not that kind of alien probe) for weaknesses? Or like those UFO sightings over the New Jersey coast, are the explanations more mundane and just the result of misidentified UAVs and other Earthborne vessels?