One UI Vs. Pixel UI: Which Android Phone Setup Is Best For You

I have extensive experience with both Google's and Samsung's custom Android skins. While I tend to lean toward One UI, I still appreciate Google's minimalist approach in Pixel UI. One UI, on the other hand, caters more to users who love tinkering with their home screen. Some users install third-party launchers so they can add custom icon packs more easily. Others like to change themes or the layout of their home screen. But I am not one of those people — I am more than satisfied with what One UI Home provides, and haven't installed a third-party launcher outside of testing.

The main reason is the Good Lock feature. If I want to create larger folders, apply new color themes to the keyboard or lock screen, or create advanced gestures, the app has a set of modules that you can install. These modules are designed to play nicely with Samsung's One UI. Good Lock also periodically upgrades to stay compatible with new One UI updates, so I usually don't have to wait too long until I can access the module again. It makes the whole experience a little more consistent compared to what I might gain from a third-party launcher. When using launchers, you often have to wait longer for bugs to be fixed, or the third-party launcher could get killed.

One UI isn't for everyone, though. For example, the Galaxy AI suite that's baked in sometimes feels like bloat. Samsung doesn't always get it right when innovating, such as introducing separate panels for quick settings or notifications, or changing default icons toward a more pill-shaped design. Such changes feel less like Android and more like iOS. Overall, One UI is a bit of an acquired taste; you either like it or you don't.