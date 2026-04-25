5 Cheap Wireless Headphones That Audiophiles Swear By
A good pair of wireless headphones or earbuds isn't just a drop in the bucket for quick listening; more often than not, they're an investment into longevity and high-quality sound. Unfortunately, not everyone has the budget for the best wireless headphones, which gates off most of the highest-quality options. While you may not be able to get top-shelf quality, if you know where to look on Amazon, you can definitely find some strong candidates for headphones at rock-bottom prices, each with hearty recommendations from audio-enthusiasts around the internet.
If you've got a strict budget of $50 or less for wireless headphones, you will almost certainly have to compromise on some aspect of their construction or quality. They may not have the best noise-canceling, richest bass, or sturdiest builds, but they'll definitely get you your tunes with clear, enjoyable audio, and for these prices, that's more than sufficient. Each of the headphones we've found will fit that shoestring budget, and have mostly positive ratings from professional audio and tech publications and blogs.
Tozo Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones
While you may need to compromise on some features when it comes to budget headphones, that doesn't mean you need to compromise on all of them. For example, if you want a pair of headphones with noise-canceling to drown out the buzz of your morning commute, you can still get that. Specifically, you can get that from the Tozo Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones, available on for $49.99.
These headphones are equipped with a combination of active noise canceling and environmental noise canceling systems, minimizing external noise interference so you can properly enjoy your music, as well as make phone calls with the three internal microphones. The battery gets you a good 60 hours of continuous wireless play before needing a recharge, though these headphones also have a port for a 3.5mm audio jack if you want to switch to a physical connection and conserve power.
Daniel W. Rasmus gave these headphones a cumulative 3.8 out of 5 rating for his review on Serious Insights. He praised the high-quality sound and comfortable fit of the earcups, though he did note that their mostly plastic construction could affect their overall longevity.
JBL Tune 510BT Bluetooth Headphones
JBL is a regular face in the audio scene, with its various portable speakers being favorites amongst Amazon shoppers. It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that JBL knows how to put a decent pair of budget headphones together. If you don't believe it, the JBL Tune 510BT Bluetooth Headphones, available for $49.95, might just convince you.
These straightforward wireless headphones are equipped with JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound, providing rich feedback from your favorite music. They're not noise-canceling headphones, unfortunately, but they do have other notable features; the integrated ear cup microphone lets you take calls from a paired phone, and if said phone has a smart assistant like Siri, Alexa, or Google Home, you can activate that assistant using the headphones' multi-function button.
Sam Smart of SoundGuys had mostly positive things to say about these headphones in his review, praising their overall value, ease of use, and the quality of their integrated microphone. He did caution, though, that the fit could be more comfortable, especially for those who wear glasses.
Beribes Bluetooth Headphones
One of the fun things about shopping for budget tech is that you might end up finding something from a small brand that ends up completely surpassing your expectations, making you question whether investing in more expensive products is even worth it. Whether or not the Beribes Bluetooth Headphones do that for you is a matter of opinion, but if you're curious, they're available for $28.99.
These headphones have six built-in equalizer settings, swappable on the headphones themselves, allowing you to optimize your sound between different genres of music like pop, rock, jazz, and more. They're made of lightweight, soft materials for all-day comfort, and their battery is rated for 65 hours of continuous usage and 950 hours on standby. Even if the battery does run low, there's a port for a 3.5mm audio jack for power conservation.
Steve Joe of Wantek said that while these headphones won't win any awards, they do provide exceptional sound for their price, as well as a comfortable fit and a reliably long battery.
KVidio Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
As it has been mentioned, getting a good pair of headphones for a budget price is all about making compromises, accepting the fact that whatever headphones you get may not have all of the bells and whistles you'd get from the major headphone brands. Even if they're not the greatest headphones ever made, devices like the KVidio Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones will still serve you perfectly well on your morning commute, and they're less than $25, as of this writing.
These headphones pack dual 40mm drivers, providing high-quality stereo sound comparable to that of a full concert hall, plus low-latency to ensure you can hear every facet of your favorite songs. The over-ear earmuffs are made of memory-protein foam for a soft, form-fitting fit on your head. The internal microphone can be quickly paired over Bluetooth connections and managed via the multi-function button on the side.
Sahed Badsha of Fayorax had some pretty generous praise for these headphones, calling the sound quality perfect for casual listening and appreciating the lengthy battery life. The only noted drawbacks were that you can't use the microphone in wired mode, and there's not much in the way of sound customization options.
Zihnic Folding Bluetooth Headphones
Crucial factors that make up ideal headphones aren't just the sound quality and supplemental features; it's also important to consider the comfort of their fit on your head, as well as how easy they are to store in your bag when traveling around with them. If you're in the market for comfort and portability in your budget headphones, the Zihnic Folding Bluetooth Headphones might just meet your qualifications.
These Bluetooth headphones are specifically designed to be both compact and lightweight for easy travel and storage. They have a folding body, which most of the other headphones we've covered also have, but they also weigh only a little over half a pound. Packed up into their companion storage case, and you'll barely know they're there while they're in your bag. Of course, they're no slouch in the audio department either, featuring high-definition stereo audio and ambient noise reduction to filter out little sounds around you.
In its analysis of these headphones, Headset Guides called them a stylish, portable, and affordable choice for the budget-conscious or budget-limited. Their high-quality sound was praised, though their plastic build and faux leather cups were a bit of a sticking point.
Methodology
It's arguably even more important to source good feedback before buying cheap headphones than when buying expensive ones, as there's a higher risk of lower-quality builds and audio quality. In order to find the best budget headphones and earbuds, we narrowed our focus to products available on Amazon with a standard price of $50 or less, not including any discounts, and with positive feedback from at least one online publication.