Here's How Much Your Original Atari 2600 Is Worth Today

The Atari 2600 will turn 50 next year, and with a massive anniversary on the horizon, just how much can you get for your old console? Well, with the current iteration of Atari revitalizing itself and even re-releasing the 2600 as the 2600+, original systems aren't worth all that much these days. While the system went on to be one of the defining games consoles of the 1980s, it's only really some rare games that carry a high price tag.

As of right now, the Atari 2600, on average, is priced at around $125 if it's complete in box (CIB), and a loose system will run around $50. Outside of re-releases and original Atari 2600 games being easily accessible across modern platforms, why does the Atari 2600 not have a huge price tag? There are a number of reasons, but one core reason comes down to how many have been in circulation since 1977, as the console was almost everywhere. The 2600 reportedly sold around 30 million units , and even more than that were made.

It's also far less sought after by newer video game collectors. A lot of the pop culture secondary markets will rely on nostalgia for certain products to drive pricing, aside from rarity. For instance, in comics, "Batman issue 423" is worth significantly more than older issues of the series because it's a Todd McFarlane cover (who went on to draw "Spider-Man" and make "Spawn"), which carries a lot of nostalgia with readers. With Atari, you also have to consider that those who would be nostalgic for it might already own one, no longer be interested, or, bleaker, not be around anymore. All of these are factors to consider if you want to sell your Atari 2600.