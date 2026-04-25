Here's How Much Your Original Atari 2600 Is Worth Today
The Atari 2600 will turn 50 next year, and with a massive anniversary on the horizon, just how much can you get for your old console? Well, with the current iteration of Atari revitalizing itself and even re-releasing the 2600 as the 2600+, original systems aren't worth all that much these days. While the system went on to be one of the defining games consoles of the 1980s, it's only really some rare games that carry a high price tag.
As of right now, the Atari 2600, on average, is priced at around $125 if it's complete in box (CIB), and a loose system will run around $50. Outside of re-releases and original Atari 2600 games being easily accessible across modern platforms, why does the Atari 2600 not have a huge price tag? There are a number of reasons, but one core reason comes down to how many have been in circulation since 1977, as the console was almost everywhere. The 2600 reportedly sold around 30 million units , and even more than that were made.
It's also far less sought after by newer video game collectors. A lot of the pop culture secondary markets will rely on nostalgia for certain products to drive pricing, aside from rarity. For instance, in comics, "Batman issue 423" is worth significantly more than older issues of the series because it's a Todd McFarlane cover (who went on to draw "Spider-Man" and make "Spawn"), which carries a lot of nostalgia with readers. With Atari, you also have to consider that those who would be nostalgic for it might already own one, no longer be interested, or, bleaker, not be around anymore. All of these are factors to consider if you want to sell your Atari 2600.
What happened to Atari?
Atari has gone through the wringer since the 1990s, with multiple failed console launches and the PC market entry, the Atari ST, never able to catch up to the Commodore Amiga sales-wise. Once the 2000s hit, it became mostly a games publisher (under the Infogrames name) and struggled financially, despite publishing major titles like "Neverwinter Nights" and a tie-in game to "The Matrix," "Enter the Matrix." Financial woes continued, with brands and franchises sold off until bankruptcy in 2013. Then the brand was used for a number of projects. These included speaker hats, cryptocurrencies, an Atari themed hotel development project, and, of course, free-to-play and mobile games.
These factors are a direct contribution to why the prices are where they are in 2026. The brand has been tarnished, as well as new editions like the 2600+ or hardware like the GameStation Go and Intellivision Sprint, making Atari libraries accessible without needing a 2600.
Despite hardware prices being incredibly low, it's a different story when it comes to the games. The Atari 2600 era was known for its massive library of games, with a ton of intriguing stories about how some came together or caused headaches. For instance, "Pac-Man" for the 2600 was made by one person, Tod Frye, who was given zero information on how the arcade version operated, forcing a six-month gauntlet of 80-hour weeks to effectively remake the game from scratch. Outside of famous games like "E.T.," which Atari had to dump in a landfill to dispose of unwanted copies of the truly terrible game, certain titles have seen their prices rise exponentially as time marches forward.
The Atari 2600's rarest games are downright weird (and expensive)
While the console itself can be affordable, some Atari 2600 games will break the bank. The upper range of the Atari 2600's game prices on the secondary market is largely the result to situations in the industry at the time. "Air Raid", for instance, has only had a few known copies sold. In 2010, someone sold a copy of it for $31,600, and subsequent copies that aren't CIB have been priced between $3,000 and $10,000. Currently, one loose unit is being sold on eBay with a price of $13,500. "Air Raid", other than its rarity due to a lack of distribution, is also unique in the cartridge space, featuring baby blue packaging and a giant handle on the top.
Other oddities in the 2600 library also command high prices. A spoof of "Space Invaders" commissioned by Coca-Cola, "Pepsi Invaders" has only 125 units known to exist, and it's impossible to tell how many are in circulation. Price trackers have spotted this at around the $2,000 range, not CIB. Some games, like "Custer's Revenge", only have a high price due to the in-game content. "Custer's Revenge" was heavily criticized for its inflammatory content and general quality.
However, despite the Atari 2600's massive library, not everything is physically acquirable, even with excessive cash. "Birthday Mania", for example, only sold ten copies. Each copy was customized to display the recipient's name, and then would transition to a game where you have to blow out candles. This was effectively lost to time until a 2012 agreement to reissue the game was made, and the ROM file was eventually uploaded online in 2019. The Atari 2600 might not be the hottest nostalgia ticket, but it is packed to the gills with interesting tales from the past.