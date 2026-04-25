You Should Never Touch A Meteorite With Your Bare Hands - Here's Why

Although thousands of meteorites may hit the planet every year, those that don't burn up in the atmosphere tend to be so small when they reach the surface that differentiating them from other rocks is a challenge. That's not to say it's technically impossible to ever stumble across one. If you do come across a meteorite or its fragments, it's important not to touch it. While the meteorite might not harm you, by touching it with your bare hands, you could accidentally harm it.

You might naturally assume a meteorite will be fairly hot if it's recently fallen from the sky. This isn't so. Depending on how soon you find a meteorite after it passes through the atmosphere, its surface may be slightly warm. Regardless, no meteorite is hot enough to start a fire when it lands on Earth. Still, it's important to exercise caution when handling a meteorite to avoid compromising the specimen.