Deleting Messages In Signal Doesn't Keep Them Private - Until You Make This One Change

Signal is one of the most secure private messaging apps around. Developed by the nonprofit organization Signal Foundation, the free messaging service offers end-to-end encryption for all communications sent through the platform, including text, voice calls, images, and videos — made possible by its innovative open source Signal Protocol.

As a result, no one can access your conversations with others on Signal, not even the Signal organization itself. In addition, the messaging app only requires users to submit their telephone number to sign up, with Signal Foundation promising no ads, affiliate marketers, or tracking. As such, Signal has become a popular choice for hackers and activists, with the company openly supporting protests in 2020 and even rolling out a feature that easily allows users to blur faces to help protect protestor identities. The app is also popular with those concerned about privacy, with Signal growing in use as people looked for secure chat app alternatives following WhatsApp's privacy policy update in 2021.

However, while Signal offers the ability for users to also set their messages to automatically delete after a certain time frame through its disappearing messages feature, this doesn't necessarily keep your incoming messages private. A defendant in Texas found that out firsthand when the FBI managed to extract some of their deleted received messages from their iPhone's notification database. Below, we break down how to prevent Signal message content from appearing in your phone notifications on iOS and Android to help your communications actually stay private.