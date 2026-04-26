Why Aren't All Batteries Rechargeable?

Seems wasteful, doesn't it? If you're like me, every time you pop the batteries out of a remote, gamepad, or flashlight and have to throw them in the trash (or recycle them), there's the faintest ripple of guilt. Surely condemning these tiny receptacles of heavy metal to a landfill can't be great for the environment. In fact, some rechargeable power sources like EV batteries are also highly recyclable. Why, then, do traditional, single-use batteries exist at all?

There are myriad, complex reasons why not all batteries are recyclable. Some of those reasons have to do with the chemical makeup of batteries; others are more closely linked to practical considerations like economics and form factor. While it's theoretically possible in terms of material science and chemistry, to make the vast majority of batteries recyclable, it's not practical.

While traditional batteries may indeed be more wasteful and disposable than rechargeable ones, there are circumstances where they make more sense. It's more practical from both the manufacturer's bottom line, as well as for your wallet and convenience.