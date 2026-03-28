Not Alkaline, Not Lithium: This New Battery Could Be The Future Of Fast Changing

An increasing number of batteries rely on lithium-ion technology. These batteries last longer than alkaline-powered ones because, among other reasons, you can recharge them. However, the process takes time. Some devices have the option to "fast charge" the battery (which isn't that bad for battery life), but even that is slow compared to a new technology that fills quantum batteries using the power of lasers.

Recently, researchers in Australia announced that they made an important step forward in the field of "quantum batteries." The study, published in Light: Science & Applications, demonstrated they could use a powerful laser pulse to shower the battery's "optical microcavity," which is filled with photodiode solar cells, to produce a "superabsorption" event. The charging rate was so fast that researchers could only measure it using ultrafast spectroscopy, which is used to examine events in the nanosecond to femtosecond (10-9 seconds to 10-15 seconds) ranges. Blinking moves at a glacial pace compared to this process.

Unlike conventional batteries or solid-state batteries, quantum batteries, as their name implies, use quantum mechanics (a semi-theoretical field of physics that states certain microscopic objects are both particles and energy) to store and provide electricity. The battery's nature of leveraging a field of physics that stretches our understanding of reality is what allows the device to absorb energy and charge at speeds most people can't comprehend.