What Is A Solid State Battery?

Many of the best modern electric vehicles (EVs) are more energy-efficient than ever, especially now that top manufacturers like Honda and Toyota are already investing in the next generation of EV power. We're referring to solid-state batteries, an evolving technology that could yield significant gains for EV owners in terms of driving range and overall performance. While there's a debate within the automotive industry as to what exactly constitutes a solid-state battery, the basics are as follows: A traditional EV cell uses liquid electrolytes as a passageway for ions to travel between a battery's cathode (negative terminal) and anode (positive terminal).

A solid-state cell ditches the liquid electrolyte in favor of polymers, sulfides, and ceramics — "solid" materials that take up less real estate inside an EV brick. On paper, solid-state batteries don't just outclass today's lithium-ion cells. They can withstand higher voltages and temperatures, store more energy per pound, and do it all while trimming battery weight. With a solid-state battery installed in your car, you'll still be responsible for recharging the unit, but how much power the battery can hold, and how fast it can be refilled, could look very different by the end of the 2020s.