Does Fast-Charging Hurt Your Phone Battery? This Two-Year Test Has The Answer

HTX Studio did not spend two years continuously charging and discharging the batteries of iPhone and Android smartphone models for the experiment. Instead, the YouTuber went through three iterations of the tests until they were able to perform a continuous charge and discharge experiment for multiple devices using the same automation procedures. They used six iPhone 12 and six iQOO 7 phones, dividing the models into fast-charge and slow-charge groups for each platform. An app discharged each phone from 100% to 5% (0.95 cycles), which triggered automatic charging. When a battery reached 100% capacity, charging was discontinued, and the app reran its course. The YouTuber ran the same experiment for phones set to charge and discharge between 30% and 80% (0.5 cycles).

After 167 days and 500 cycles, i.e., about 1.5 years of typical smartphone use, the results showed that fast-charging (20W on iPhone and 120W on iQOO) does not significantly impact battery health compared to slow-charging. Here are the results:

iPhone 12 slow charging: lost 11.8% battery capacity

iPhone 12 fast charging: lost 12.3% battery capacity

iQOO slow charging: lost 8.8% battery capacity

iQOO fast charging: lost 8.5% battery capacity

The conclusion is that fast-charging impacts the battery health even less if you recharge at 30% and stop charging at 80% compared to slow charging from 5% to 100%. But the differences are still negligible.