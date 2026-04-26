Why The mAh Number For Portable Battery Packs Matters (And What It Means)

Smaller battery packs and portable chargers are often labeled by capacity in milliampere-hours (mAh). That unit of measurement helps you gauge how much energy is stored in the batteries. If you understand the numbers, you can also figure out how many times a portable charger can charge devices like your phone, computer, or tablet. The higher the mAh rating, the more energy is stored, which means longer battery life for the power packs and more charges for your gear.

Power packs come in a wide range of capacities, from 2,500 mAh up to 50,000 mAh or more. Some of the best portable chargers chosen by Consumer Reports are between 5,000 mAh and 30,000 mAh. Smartphones, tablets, and laptops also have dedicated batteries, and if you review their specifications, you'll find the battery size listed in mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S26, for instance, has a 4,300 mAh battery, while the Google Pixel 10 has a 4,970 mAh battery.

A 5,000 mAh battery pack would charge both of those devices at least once. A 10,000 mAh battery pack would charge them twice, a 20,000 mAh portable charger would charge them about four times, and so on. When you're shopping for portable power packs, you can see how much energy they have per charge, allowing you to better assess how many times you could charge your phone or other devices. Bear in mind, laptops generally have much larger batteries, around 5,000 to 10,000 mAh, so most smaller packs would not be able to charge them fully.