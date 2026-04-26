The Keyboard Accessory Most MacBook Owners Should Skip
MacBooks aren't just computers; they're investments. When you purchase a MacBook such as the MacBook Neo, you are buying a laptop that outperforms many rival Windows-powered laptops. You can even mod the MacBook Neo into a gaming powerhouse. Of course, you should protect your investment, just not with a keyboard cover.
A keyboard cover, as its name suggests, is a thin artificial skin that goes over the keyboard and protects it from dirt, fingerprint oil, and all manner of food crumbs. These accessories are often translucent, made out of silicone, and extremely flexible. While keyboard covers serve as a reliable boundary between the keyboard and countless contaminants, the issue lies not with the covers but with the MacBook itself. According to Apple Support, every MacBook is built with "tight tolerances." This design keeps the laptops thin and svelte, but anything that even slightly presses on the screen when it's closed can cause damage. Yes, even something as thin and pliable as a keyboard cover can outright break a MacBook, especially the thinner versions such as MacBook Air.
Admittedly, you can avoid this mistake with one simple trick: Just remove the keyboard cover every time you close the MacBook and put it back in place when you open the laptop again. Every single time. Is it annoying? Yes. But will it prevent you from needing to spend time and money on potentially costly repairs, especially since AppleCare+ might not cover damage caused by a keyboard cover, such as crushing or bending? Also yes.
Also beware of camera covers and palm rests
Since the issue stems from a necessary design flaw in MacBook construction, you should be aware of other accessories that can get caught between the screen and keyboard when the laptop closes. This includes camera covers and palm rests.
Unlike keyboard covers, camera covers are designed to protect you, not your laptop. These add-ons slip over your MacBook's camera and can physically block the lens, giving you an extra layer of privacy — hackers can't spy on you through the camera if it doesn't receive any light. However, like keyboard covers, camera covers press against the display when the laptop's shells are closed. In fact, since camera covers are made of hard, albeit thin, plastic, they can damage your computer more readily since their material doesn't have the same give as a keyboard cover's silicone.
Likewise, palm rests pose a similar threat to MacBook screens. These accessories can protect the edges of your laptop (as well as the empty spaces next to the trackpad) from tarnishing, and depending on their material, they provide a softer cushion for your wrists while typing. However, this extra material can bend and damage the monitor. While Apple says you can use palm rests (and camera covers) with your MacBook if you remove them every time you close the lid, many covers and rests use adhesive materials to stay on. At least with a keyboard cover, you can roll it up and take it with you, but unless you plan on attaching a new camera cover or palm rest each time you open the MacBook's lid, you are better off just not using them.