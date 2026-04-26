The Keyboard Accessory Most MacBook Owners Should Skip

MacBooks aren't just computers; they're investments. When you purchase a MacBook such as the MacBook Neo, you are buying a laptop that outperforms many rival Windows-powered laptops. You can even mod the MacBook Neo into a gaming powerhouse. Of course, you should protect your investment, just not with a keyboard cover.

A keyboard cover, as its name suggests, is a thin artificial skin that goes over the keyboard and protects it from dirt, fingerprint oil, and all manner of food crumbs. These accessories are often translucent, made out of silicone, and extremely flexible. While keyboard covers serve as a reliable boundary between the keyboard and countless contaminants, the issue lies not with the covers but with the MacBook itself. According to Apple Support, every MacBook is built with "tight tolerances." This design keeps the laptops thin and svelte, but anything that even slightly presses on the screen when it's closed can cause damage. Yes, even something as thin and pliable as a keyboard cover can outright break a MacBook, especially the thinner versions such as MacBook Air.

Admittedly, you can avoid this mistake with one simple trick: Just remove the keyboard cover every time you close the MacBook and put it back in place when you open the laptop again. Every single time. Is it annoying? Yes. But will it prevent you from needing to spend time and money on potentially costly repairs, especially since AppleCare+ might not cover damage caused by a keyboard cover, such as crushing or bending? Also yes.