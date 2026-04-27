Your iPhone May Already Have An Ultra Dark Mode, But Most Owners Never Turn It On

Apple's iPhone models are great smartphones if you want to prioritize battery life. With every generation of new iPhone and iOS, the tech giant adds new features to improve the battery life of its devices. One of the most significant changes Apple made for users was ditching LCD displays for OLED displays with the iPhone X, and ultimately bringing these new screens to all regular models with the iPhone 12. The premium screens even made their way to the newer iPhone 16e and 17e. An OLED display can individually turn off black pixels, which can help save battery life. If you really care about battery life, there's a way to enhance the Dark Mode on your iPhone by also changing the color of your apps and switching a few accessibility settings.

Dark Mode has been available on the iPhone since iOS 13, first released in late 2019. With it, you can use your iPhone in a darker color scheme all times (or only when it gets dark outside). While Apple makes sure all of its own apps take advantage of Dark Mode, some third-party developers don't or opt for darker colors instead of black, which still consumes battery. It's important to have a true all-black background to take advantage of these battery savings. Here's how you can take Dark Mode to the next level.