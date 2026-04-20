Mark Hamill Successfully Begged George Lucas To Cut This Line From Star Wars' Script

In an interview with Johnny Carson on "The Tonight Show" shortly after the release of "A New Hope" in 1977, Mark Hamill described the film's dialogue as "a bit difficult." He went on to explain that there was one line he "begged" George Lucas to take out because it caused him issues during his screen test, and fortunately, he did.

The dialogue was to take place as Luke Skywalker and Han Solo approached the remains of the planet of Alderaan. According to Hamill, Han Solo was supposed to say, "Look, kid, I've done my part of the bargain. When I get to an asteroid, you, the old man, and the droids get dropped off." Luke Skywalker was meant to reply: "But we can't turn back, fear is their greatest defense, I doubt if the actual security there is any greater than it was on Aquilae or Sullust, and what there is is most likely directed towards a large-scale assault."

Hamill told Carson that when he read the line, he thought, "Who talks like this, George? This is really not fair, because we're the ones who are going to get vegetables thrown at us — not you." Recalling the line on the Politickin' with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson podcast in 2024, Hamill said, "thank God it's not in the movie," and explained how challenging it was to "make it sound like it was natural dialogue spontaneously coming out of your head."