One Fictional Planet Has Made An Appearance In Both Star Wars And Star Trek

Though there may be some overlap between their devotees, it's nevertheless usually unwise to make the mistake of suggesting "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" exist in the same fictional universe. That's an error with the potential to incite the wrath (no, that's not a covert "Trek" reference) of two of pop culture's most passionate fandoms. However, not all fans reject the idea of a shared universe between the two franchises. Those who believe the universes overlap may cite such evidence as the fact that a planet named Alderaan has been referenced in various contexts across the "Star Trek" franchise.

Alderaan is famously Princess Leia's adopted home planet, which gets Death Star-ed into space dust in the first "Star Wars" movie. In the world of "Star Trek," the name of planet Alderaan appeared in "Star Trek: The Next Generation's" episode titled "Up the Long Ladder" , where it was on Captain Picard's personal monitor, labeling it as a planet visited by the HMS New Zealand. It also showed up in "A Man Alone" from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and may have appeared in the episode "he Measure of a Man" from "Star Trek: The Next Generation." However, in the remastered version of "Up the Long Ladder", the name was altered to Aldebaran.