5 Bluetooth Gadgets Compatible With Your Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon's Fire TV lineup includes streaming sticks, streaming boxes, and smart TVs, all of which run Amazon's Fire OS and have Alexa built in. They're among the most popular streaming devices on the market, as they come with access to mainstream services like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, and Paramount+. The best part is that because Fire TV devices are made by Amazon, they're compatible with an Echo Dot.

Such a pairing will extend your voice control capabilities. The Echo Dot delivers always-listening functionality, so rather than relying solely on the Alexa functionality built into a Fire TV remote, you'll be able to have an entirely hands-free voice command experience. With the Echo Dot, voice commands can be used to track down new content, play a specific show or movie, or launch a specific app from within the Fire TV interface.

Because this setup relies on the device being able to hear your voice, pairing an Echo Dot with a Fire TV device will work best when they're in the same room. Depending on your home's layout, this might mean needing a second Echo Dot for broader household use. That said, the Echo Dot is affordable and versatile enough that it can be worth incorporating several into a smart home setup whether you plan to use it with a Fire TV device or not.