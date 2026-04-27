5 Bluetooth Gadgets Compatible With Your Amazon Echo Dot
The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the top-rated Amazon gadgets worth including in your smart home setup. It's compact and versatile, and it's capable of playing music, setting timers, checking the weather and traffic, and controlling other devices with voice commands. In fact, the latest Amazon Echo Dot offers a lot of convenience and makes a great first device for smart home users putting together a setup, but it's also a nice complement to other devices for those who already have a functional smart home.
But what a lot of Echo Dot owners don't fully explore is how much more the device is capable of when paired with certain compatible Bluetooth gadgets. It's meant to sit within a broader device ecosystem, and its Bluetooth connectivity opens up possibilities that go beyond weather updates and streaming music through its built-in speaker. A wide range of Bluetooth devices can connect to an Echo Dot, but it can even prove handy for the likes of fitness enthusiasts, party hosts, and those concerned about their home's security, among many others. Because the device offers so much compatibility, we've compiled the Bluetooth gadgets that can truly expand your Echo Dot experience on a regular basis.
Fire TV devices
Amazon's Fire TV lineup includes streaming sticks, streaming boxes, and smart TVs, all of which run Amazon's Fire OS and have Alexa built in. They're among the most popular streaming devices on the market, as they come with access to mainstream services like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, and Paramount+. The best part is that because Fire TV devices are made by Amazon, they're compatible with an Echo Dot.
Such a pairing will extend your voice control capabilities. The Echo Dot delivers always-listening functionality, so rather than relying solely on the Alexa functionality built into a Fire TV remote, you'll be able to have an entirely hands-free voice command experience. With the Echo Dot, voice commands can be used to track down new content, play a specific show or movie, or launch a specific app from within the Fire TV interface.
Because this setup relies on the device being able to hear your voice, pairing an Echo Dot with a Fire TV device will work best when they're in the same room. Depending on your home's layout, this might mean needing a second Echo Dot for broader household use. That said, the Echo Dot is affordable and versatile enough that it can be worth incorporating several into a smart home setup whether you plan to use it with a Fire TV device or not.
Bluetooth speakers
Whether a premium product from an audio brand like Bose or a budget option you've got lying around somewhere, most Bluetooth speakers are compatible with your Echo Dot. A pairing like this can improve the audio playback from your Echo Dot, particularly if you have a high-quality Bluetooth speaker on hand. Once paired with the speaker, audio is routed through it, which means every music request, podcast, and Alexa response comes through the better hardware.
Pairing your Echo Dot with a Bluetooth speaker not only offers the potential to improve its audio quality, but also to extend the audio's reach. The Echo Dot doesn't have a battery and relies on a power source, so it can only move as far as its power cable allows. A Bluetooth speaker with a built-in battery, on the other hand, can be moved around freely, effectively giving the Echo Dot's audio a portable extension that can follow you from room to room.
A limitation of this setup is that Bluetooth range can be a factor, and audio can cut in and out if you venture too far from your Echo Dot. You'll also need to remain within range in order to utilize voice commands. But Bluetooth speakers are pretty commonplace around the house nowadays, and they make a simple way to improve your Echo Dot's audio and even add a little geographic freedom while listening to the morning news or a podcast.
Another Echo Dot
While many Bluetooth speakers are compatible with the Echo Dot, you can also connect two Echo Dots in order to improve audio quality. Pairing two Echo Dots allows you to create a stereo pair, with one device handling the left channel audio and the other handling the right channel audio. This creates a more immersive experience and also improves the audio quality when you just want to listen to music or a podcast.
A dual Echo Dot setup can do even more than improve audio quality. With multiple Echo Dots in tow, each can be placed in a different room and grouped together so that audio can be shared throughout the home simultaneously. They can also be set up as an intercom system, allowing quick voice communications between rooms without picking up a phone. This feature can come in especially handy for households with lots of kids that need wrangling throughout the day.
For some households, purchasing a fleet of Echo Dots may be overkill, and even when used as a stereo pair, specialized audio equipment may prove better for home theater enthusiasts. But two Echo Dots can still be an improvement for many users, and the Echo Dot is among the more affordable smart home devices on the market. Moreover, Amazon regularly discounts the device, making it more affordable to purchase two or more at a time.
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
Wearable gadgets have become commonplace, with many people wearing smartwatches and fitness trackers as much for style as for their health. But these Bluetooth-enabled devices are capable of tracking your daily step count, monitoring heart rate, and tracking sleep. For many fitness enthusiasts, they've become the centerpiece of daily workouts, evening runs, and even yoga routines and meditation practices. They are great devices for those who want to stay in tune with their bodies.
With an Echo Dot incorporated into that process, you can stay in tune even when you're not wearing your smartwatch or fitness tracker. The devices connect through the Alexa app, and once connected, the Echo Dot can access health and fitness data tracked by your wearable device. You can use the Echo Dot to ask Alexa how many steps were logged on any given day, what your sleep score was last night, and whether you've yet reached any daily fitness goals you've set.
The integration is dependent on the wearable's platform supporting Alexa connectivity, and while Amazon doesn't make an official Alexa app for watchOS, Apple Watch users can find some compatibility through third-party apps. Fitbit and Garmin both have Alexa skills available, but the depth of what you can do with any smartwatch or fitness tracker will be different from one software platform to another.
Smart locks
Opting for some of the best smart locks can make a solid upgrade for any home, replacing standard door locks with a device that can be controlled and monitored for activity remotely. They are popular devices as a smart home security measure, but they can also make it easier to get in and out of the house. Families can implement smart locks to ensure kids never get locked out, or to easily unlock a door when carrying groceries or when hands are otherwise full.
With compatible smart locks, the Echo Dot provides access to Alexa and allows them to be controlled entirely by voice commands. Asking Alexa to lock the front door while you're on your way to bed is something the Echo Dot can handle, as is ensuring a door is locked without having to get up from the couch. Access codes can be managed through the Alexa app, and smart lock activity can be incorporated into Alexa routines for use with an Echo Dot.
As a security precaution, many smart lock manufacturers disable the ability to unlock a door with a voice command. This makes using them with an Echo Dot somewhat limiting, but many smart locks allow you to override the security measure by speaking a PIN. This would allow you to let in a guest without having to go to the door, simply by speaking to a nearby Echo Dot.
How we selected these gadgets
The Echo Dot is a capable device all on its own, but its Bluetooth connectivity opens the door to possibilities that go beyond how most people envision it within their smart home setup. With that in mind, we focused on Bluetooth gadgets that offer a genuinely beneficial experience when paired with an Echo Dot and that are likely to see regular use rather than sitting idle after the novelty wears off. Our own experience with smart home technology, including the Echo Dot itself, informed the selections we've presented here.